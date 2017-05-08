Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Four rescue workers killed in horror pickup smash

TRANG: Four rescue volunteers were killed and a police officer was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck while helping a motorcyclist wounded in a road crash Sunday (May 7).

Bangkok Post

Monday 8 May 2017, 09:02AM

The pickup said be driven by a drunk 25-year-old man smashed into a rescue party and their van after they had come to the aid of a motorcycle accident victim. Photo: Post Today
The pickup said be driven by a drunk 25-year-old man smashed into a rescue party and their van after they had come to the aid of a motorcycle accident victim. Photo: Post Today

The incident occurred about 2am near a bridge on Trang-Khlong Teng road in Muang District.

Four volunteers of Tambon Khlong Teng Municipality and Khlong Teng police rushed to the bridge after hearing a man had been injured after a motorcycle he was riding crashed. At the scene, they put up signal lights on the road and examined the wounded motorcyclist.

While they were rendering emergency assistance, a black Mitsubishi Triton pickup ran into them and hit the municipality’s rescue van and a police pickup truck.

Three rescue volunteers –Tawanchai Chanduang, 17; Thanakorn Khongtung, 17; and Prathuang Sangmuang, 38 – died at the scene.

Three other volunteers and Pol Sen Sgt Maj Anan Soonsan of the Khlong Teng Police were seriously wounded and taken to a nearby hospital.

Volunteer Panudet Kaew-in, 19, was later pronounced dead at the hospital while Sen Sgt Maj Anan is in a coma with multiple broken ribs.

Pattawi Lert-am, 25, the Mitsubishi pickup driver from Wang Wiset District, was also seriously injured. Several beer bottles were found in his vehicle.

He was admitted to Trang Hospital and was unable to talk with investigators.

Lt Col Pradit Chaipol of the Khlong Teng Police said that Mr Pattawi was found to have alcohol in his system in excess of the legal limit.

He has been initially charged with reckless driving causing death.

Meanwhile, a rescue volunteer who survived the crash said while he and the six other volunteers were helping the wounded motorcyclist, he spotted the pickup truck approaching at high speed.

He shouted a warning, telling them to move away, but it was too late.

Khlong Teng Mayor Chuan Poladet said the volunteers had worked for the municipality without a salary. They were paid only a subsistence allowance.

Mr Chuan said he would consult the provincial law office to see how to compensate families for their losses.

A funeral service for the four volunteers is being held at Wat Sithichairangsan temple (Wat Khlong Teng) in Muang District.

 

Capt B | 08 May 2017 - 12:42:55

Compensation System for drivers & passengers of all vehicles in Thailand is a joke !!!
Not only is Comprehensive Motor Vehicle Insurance here a joke, have a look at the print in your policy if you've bothered to purchase one from an Insurance Company here.I dare say the Compulsory Government Insurance here is also a total joke. 

I know Thailand is not Australia, however, in Australia, with many states & territories, the best insurance is the New South Wales Compulsory Third Party (CTP) Green Slip Insurance that was previously butchered by the Bob Carr NSW Labor Government. You are not permitted to Register a Vehicle until you have paid one of several Government Approved CTP Green Slip Insurers your Insurance Premium first. All these premiums paid go into a common fund that the insurers draw off for payouts (Compensation).
The NSW Government does not like to admit it, but even if one gets wiped out by a drunk driver with an unregistered vehicle & no CTP Insurance paid, all the victims are covered by this insurance.

After a Certain Person that I know extremely well got wiped out by a drunk woman driver whilst she was driving an unregistered vehicle with no CTP Green Slip Insurance.on a NSW Road in 2007. His Loss Of Earnings exceeded all the capped amounts. This person never had to pay one red cent out of his own pocket for legal fees, even after sacking his lawyer after 6 months & getting a better one.
Any victim will not get to have a so called "Settlement Meeting" with their insurance company until
after first completing "Bob Carr's Compulsory 3 Year Starvation Period" so injuries can be properly medically assessed. (5 years & 20 days, 2 x State Court Cases and 1 x Supreme Court Case when CTP Geen Slip Award Defaulting QBE Insurance Ltd defaulted on payment). 

Download the Legislation;

NSW Motor Accidents Compensation Act 1999

All loss of earnings amounts are Capped. (what a bummer!)

6302.0 - Average Weekly Earnings, Australia, Nov 2016

The answer to the Current AAA Grade Thai Government's Compensation Problems are simple;
Download the legislation & change the words NSW & Australia to Thailand.
I will leave it up to the Thai Government to work out the capped amounts for Loss Of Earnings.

The drunk driver doesn't have any money because he has pissed it up against the wall.
Lock him up & throw away the key !!!

Life wasn't meant to be easy.
Have a nice day.

malczx7r | 08 May 2017 - 11:05:39

What a terrible incident, i won't call it an accident because it wasn't.  Drink driving should be treated differently as you are willingly being unfit to take control of a vehicle which as has happened is capable of killing people.
What it needs is the police out at night, stopping and breathalysing every motorcycle or car driver after 10pm at night, this is the only way to stop these people and don't just fine them and let them on their way, put them in Jail or the police cells until they sober up!

BenPendejo | 08 May 2017 - 09:38:12

At a loss for words on this one.  Four good hearted volunteers (3 of them teenagers) wiped out by one drunk.  Let's hope the drunk isn't the son of a police man or other gov't official.

simon01 | 08 May 2017 - 09:11:31

How to compensate the families?? Easy. The pick up driver need to pay 5 million minimum to each family of the dead and badly injured. Then the Government need to pay a pension to the family in liu of lost salary ( for their other paid jobs) as they were doing a very good job for free. If the pick up driver looses houes and everything then so be it as for mass murder then he will be in jail for live so he no longer needs a house.

