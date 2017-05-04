PHUKET: Four people were injured in the early hours of this morning when a driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with a pickup truck and two motorbikes in Chalong.

Thursday 4 May 2017, 03:09PM

At 2:20am today (May 4), Chalong Police were informed of an accident where an out-of-control vehicle had collided with a pickup truck and two motorbikes at the Koktanod Intersection on Choa Fa East Rd Moo 8 in Chalong.

Lt Sakarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a Phuket registered Honda Accord smashed into a lamp post. Nearby were two damaged Honda motorbikes, a Scoopy and a Click.

Close to the scene was an unidentified man who had two badly injured legs crying out in pain and two Thai females, Wichuda Khonglao, 24, and Aphatthra Sukrat, 15, who had both had serious injuries.

The three injured parties were taken to Vachira Phuket and Phuket International hospitals.

A fourth person, who has also not been identified and was involved in the incident, had already been taken to hospital.

According to police, CCTV footage from the area showed that at 2:03am a Honda Click motorbike with Ms Wichuda and Ms Aphattara on board came from Chalong Circle and parked at the side of the road.

The Honda Scoopy, which was riding behind the Click, went past as the Click pulled over and then a Honda Accord, which was coming from Wat Tai, went out of control and hit the Honda Scoopy, which in turn hit the Click causing Ms Wichuda and Miss Aphattara to be thrown from the bike.

The impact from the collision also caused the driver of the Honda Accord, who has not been named, to be thrown from the vehicle.

Police believe the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

It is not yet known whether any charges are to be pressed against the driver of the Honda Accord.