PATTAYA: Police suspect foul play in the death of a foreign man whose body was found tied to a concrete pile in the water off Koh Larn on Friday.

Saturday 17 December 2016, 10:49AM

Officers check a concrete pile off Koh Larn where the body of a foreigner was found with his backpack tied to the structure. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

The man, who was between 170 and 175 centimetres tall, was believed to be a westerner based on body structure, police said. He was wearing a Mares brand wetsuit and flippers and had around 1,500 baht in cash on his body. His throat had been cut.

The body was found off Samae beach on the popular tourist island. The backpack the man was wearing was tied to a concrete pile to which buoys are attached, Pattaya police said.

Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch said the cause of death could not be determined but it looked unnatural.

The Pattaya police station had not received a missing-person report, the superintendent said. Police are checking with tourist and immigration police in Chon Buri on possible missing persons reported to them.

Rescue workers sent the body for an autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Science at Police General Hospital in Bangkok.

