PATTAYA: Authorities arrested 34 bikers, most of Middle Eastern extraction, for gathering and causing a public nuisance early this morning (July 7) after complaints from nearby residents.

Friday 7 July 2017, 02:42PM

Police round up young foreign motorcyclists in Soi VC and Soi Yen Sabai in South Pattaya for causing a public disturbance, early on this morning (July 7). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

About 80 police, soldiers and local officials rounded them up on Soi VC and Soi Yen Sabai in South Pattaya about 4am following reports a large number of young foreigners were gathering on motorcycles, making a din, blocking the road and preparing for street races.

Some of the mob fled along adjoining roads, but 34 were caught and their motorcycles impounded for examination.

Most were of Middle Eastern extraction and many were not carrying a driver’s licence or passport.

Police issued tickets charging them with failing to wear a crash helmet and carry a driver’s licence.

Those who had no passports were taken to immigration police, who were checking their visa status.

Pattaya police chief Col Apichai Krobpet said police had earlier instructed the motorcyclists and motorcycle rental operators to stop the nuisance gatherings. Some had defied the instruction.

Col Apichai promised there would be patrols to prevent such gatherings in the future.

