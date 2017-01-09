FOOTBALL: A seven-year-old boy has become the target of several football clubs eager to groom him after he demonstrated extraordinary kicking skills on television on Saturday (Jan 7).

Nong Pee, the boy with the precision kicking skills. Photo: Workpoint Entertainment Facebook page

The boy, who is known only as Suvin, or Nong Pee, amazed commentators and attendants of the “Super Jiew, Super 10” show on Workpoint Entertainment channel when he said he could kick a ball and hit the crossbar not once but three times.

The programme was later posted on the Workpoint Entertainment Facebook account.

The young lefty, whose idol is Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, grabbed the attention of several football clubs.

Sombat Leekumerdthai, who runs the Inter Thailand Academy where the boy is trained, told Matichon online that Buriram United, a leading Thai Premier League club, and Chainat Hornbill of League 2 had approached him to get the boy. But he said he was too young for recruitment.

His precision skills surprised former and present footballers.

“It’s not easy to get the ball to hit the crossbar,” said former national team member Sutee Suksomkit who was on the show. He kicked the ball three times and none of them hit the target.

Thailand national team member Theerathon Bunmathan of SCG Muang Thong United posted on his @theerathon_3 Instagram account that he gave the boy the shoes he wore for the AFF Suzuki Cup final match.

“Superb. So precise,” Theerathon said in praise.

The clip of the boy has attracted almost 5 million views and more than 165,000 viewers shared it since it was put up on Facebook.

“Buriram United, Muang Thong United, Bangkok Glass FC, Bangkok United. You should take this young boy and groom him. Look at his eyes, he has determination,” one commentator said.

“Somebody should share the clip and translate it into English. Some European club might be interested in him,” another said.

For Nong Pee, he said he just wanted to get two balls – one for him and one for his younger brother – if he impressed the show commentators with his skills.

He finally got a bunch of them after the kicks.

A commentator on the programme promised to give him football boots if he could hit the fourth ball to the crossbar and the boy did just that.

Where will the boy land in the future? Nobody knows but Nong Pee said his favourite team is “Barca”.

