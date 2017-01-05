SOUTH: Residents in many parts of Phatthalung, Yala, Trang, Narathiwat and Nakhon Sri Thamarat were still battling major flooding today (Jan 5) following heavy monsoon rain.

Thursday 5 January 2017, 02:08PM

A man climbs on a bamboo ladder to enter his flooded house through a second-floor window in Narathiwat. Photo: Waedao Harai

In Phatthalung, there were floods in 507 villages in 11 provinces, affecting 58,676 people of 29,327 households, local reports said.

As of this morning, the Phetkasem and Asian highways running through the province were still under water and not passable to small vehicles.

Somjit Songchudam, a 59-year-old villager of Moo 7 village in tambon Don Sai of Khuan Khanun district, reportedly drowned after falling into a canal and swept away by a strong current.

A 300-metre section of the railway track running through the province, submerged by high water, had been damaged.

In Yala province, water in the Sai Buri River which runs through six tambons of Raman district had receded to normal in many areas.

Riverside communities, however, were still inundated.

Ten schools in Raman district remained closed because roads to them were still flooded.

In Trang, run-off from the Banthat mountain range, which had flooded many localities in Nayong and Muang district for the past three days, had flowed into Trang Municipality from the East and inundated Kaphang Surin, Phraya Rassadanuprasit Monument, Khuan Khan, Khuan Khanun and sports stadium communities, reports said.

Municipality officials had erected tents to accommodate people who had been evacuated from their flooded communities.

Traffic in the Trang provincial town was slow and congested.

In Nakhon Sri Thammarat, run-off from the Banthat mountain had caused flash floods in many areas, particularly Thung Song district.

The water level in the Thung Song district town was about 2m high, prompting residents to evacuate to high grounds.

Paiboon Nakthippiman, Chief of Chulabhorn district, said six tambons of the district were flooded, affecting 9,800 families.

The flood at some spots was about 3m deep, putting many houses completely under water.

A power blackout had hit many localities.

Ron Phibun district of Nakhon Sri Thammarat was also hard hit.

Six tambons with 15,000 households had been affected by about 1.5m deep floodwater.

In Narathiwat, floodwater from Rangae district had flowed to tambons Lamphu and Khok Takhian in Muang district.

Water from the Yakang canal had overflowed and was 2m deep in many localities.

Baan Lamphu School in tambon Lamphu and Baan Nada School in tambon Rueso were forced to close by the rising water. Also closed were Baan Kaemae and Konae Nua schools in Rangae district.

