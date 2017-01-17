Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Flooded Bang Saphan residents strike gold

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: A waterway that has long attracted gold panners in Bang Saphan district is drawing new fortune seekers after the recent floods exposed fresh deposits of gold – which local residents see as a fitting return for the misery they suffered.

weather, environment,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 07:09PM

Gold traders can now be seen waiting to buy the flakes and nuggets of gold from lucky people. Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem
Gold traders can now be seen waiting to buy the flakes and nuggets of gold from lucky people. Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem

Klong Thong in tambon Ron Thong has been a good source of income for local people, who have panned for gold there for generations. The gold found along this 5 kilometre long canal is known for its purity, and rated the best quality in the country.

Unfortunately, it has become very hard to find in recent years, and many gold miners have had to seek other work.

But panners suddenly discovered more gold in the bed of Klong Thong after the floodwaters receded recently. Many people are panning gold worth B3,000-B4,0000 a day. They believe it was uncovered by run-off from the Tanaosri Range following the torrential rain.

The water widened sections of the waterway, exposing gold long hidden from sight.

The news spread quickly and the place is now full of villagers trying to turn their fortunes around.

Curious tourists also join them, learning how to pan for gold and finding some will be a bonus.

Gold traders can now be seen waiting to buy the flakes and nuggets of gold from lucky people.

Prayong Netsangsri, 43, a Ron Thong resident, said that a couple of days ago he spent a whole day panning for gold, but found just a little of it.

Then he found some nuggets on the canal bank, and gathered up 35 hoon, which could be sold for B35,000.

“At first I wasn’t sure, but after I washed them they turned to be real gold. This is the most Bang Saphan gold I’ve ever found. I’m very happy,” Mr Prayong said.

A hoon is a Chinese unit of weight. Each hoon of small gold nuggets can fetch B1,000, while each hoon of gold flakes is worth B800 and a hoon of gold dust is B600.

Mr Prayong’s good fortune followed a 39-year-old Ron Thong woman’s discovery of more than two baht weight of gold nuggets in the canal on Dec 15. A goldshop owner offered her B100,000, but the woman decided to keep it for now and sell it later, when she plans to build an extension to her house. The news of her lucky find quickly spread, attracting fortune hunters and setting off a gold rush .

Thanakorn Montha, a visitor from Bangkok in her twenties, said she came with friends to try her hand at panning for gold after she saw news of the Bang Saphan finds on social media.

“Gold panning is not difficult, but it’s not easy either. It requires a lot of patience,” she said. “The local way of gold panning at Bang Saphan is a good thing and it should be preserved properly.”

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tawatchai to get burial as autopsy hearing awaits

Did anyone here red something about a 'Coroner'? At foreign international law university faculties world wide they know exactly what the job ...(Read More)

Immigration chief declares Phuket Airport queues are ‘no more’

A lot of rubbish talk of this immigration official. He is insulting the incoming/out going foreigners in thinking that they believe this nonsense. A...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Swerve, Curious as to whether you are following the law with regard to work permits, etc., or have all properties in a trusted Thai's name?...(Read More)

Department eyes lift to migrants’ living areas

Please come to Layan Soi 7 ( lower spur) and inspect where approximately 1000 workers are living in enormous tin warehouses with no windows while a co...(Read More)

Tawatchai to get burial as autopsy hearing awaits

Kurt...unbelievable. The matter is to be left to the Coroner who will hear the evidence from all parties. An autopsy report is for the Coroner, not fo...(Read More)

Tawatchai to get burial as autopsy hearing awaits

Thai face shaving consensus-great one,made me laughing but for the rest of Kurts comment:Nonsens!...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Sir Burr, How do you know he wasn't flying from/to Hat Yai? After disappearing from Phuket in northerly direction, where did the plane go after? D...(Read More)

Van operators face end-March GPS deadline

Yes, so after 31 March a warning. Of course, Thailand is a warning land. Not a 'law is the law' country. So, what will be the next law step ...(Read More)

Tawatchai to get burial as autopsy hearing awaits

All departments ( with many laws involved) reached the thai face shaving consensus of 'unconcluded' so far. Striking is that autopsy findin...(Read More)

Department eyes lift to migrants’ living areas

Pity that the slum pilot campaign not includes Phuket island. I know a few Phuket 'migrant' slums were I can sell you tickets for big rat rid...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.