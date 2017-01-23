SOUTH: Eighty-five people are confirmed killed and four are still missing in the flooding that has hit Prachuap Khiri Khan and 11 southern provinces since Dec 1, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department Director-General Chatchai Promlert said today (Jan 23).

Monday 23 January 2017, 12:19PM

Flooded homes in Muang district, Narathiwat Photo: Post Today

The flood situation has eased in Ranong, Krabi, Trang, Chumphon and Prachuap Khiri Khan but was still prevalent in parts of Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Yala, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat.

The widespread floods have so far affected 1.7 million people in 582,725 households.

The flood toll as of this morning was 85 killed and four missing.

Mr Chatchai said the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department has mobilised support from all resources to restore flood-hit areas, clean up and repair public utilities and provide assistance and remedial action to flood victims.

The Meteorological Department forecast is for more heavy to very heavy rain in six provinces in the lower South – Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat – from Jan 23-25, brought by the northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

Read original story here.