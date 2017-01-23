Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Flood toll: 85 killed, 4 missing

SOUTH: Eighty-five people are confirmed killed and four are still missing in the flooding that has hit Prachuap Khiri Khan and 11 southern provinces since Dec 1, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department Director-General Chatchai Promlert said today (Jan 23).

disasters, death, weather, property,

Bangkok Post

Monday 23 January 2017, 12:19PM

Flooded homes in Muang district, Narathiwat Photo: Post Today
Flooded homes in Muang district, Narathiwat Photo: Post Today

The flood situation has eased in Ranong, Krabi, Trang, Chumphon and Prachuap Khiri Khan but was still prevalent in parts of Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Yala, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat. 

The widespread floods have so far affected 1.7 million people in 582,725 households.

The flood toll as of this morning was 85 killed and four missing. 

BIS

Mr Chatchai said the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department has mobilised support from all resources to restore flood-hit areas, clean up and repair public utilities and provide assistance and remedial action to flood victims.

The Meteorological Department forecast is for more heavy to very heavy rain in six provinces in the lower South – Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat – from Jan 23-25, brought by the northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Transport Minister orders urgent action to end to Phuket Airport queues

More blathering nothingness, and once again we will see no change. All this guy did was explain why the airport is messed up, and that it will contin...(Read More)

Transport Minister orders urgent action to end to Phuket Airport queues

Comedy gold. You literally can't make this stuff up if you tried too. Probably won't be too funny in May if I'm waiting in the line I gu...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk driver, 81, slams into police checkpoint

Let's hope that this was the last run for this guy. At 81, there is no way in hell that this old man should be carting tourists around in his tin...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Joe 12; I consider being called clueless by you a compliment! ...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk driver, 81, slams into police checkpoint

And no mention of a toxicity or sobriety test.. Cant be rude to anyone 'pee' can we !! ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Joe 12....most of your comments are derogatory! You are clueless and your comments are absolute rubbish. I say that is a friendly manner....just like ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Joe12, Reading comprehension isn't your strong point, is it? Did you see that little word IF?...(Read More)

Fake monk arrested in Phuket Town

Oooohhh...look out!!! this pathetic sap is now "facing charges of impersonating a monk". This could result in a fine of up to 300 baht! He ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Is GPS really the solution?

Thanks PN, for politely calling out this "safety measure" for the nonsense that it is. It will make no difference whatsoever, as van driver...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Is GPS really the solution?

Just get working speed cameras......(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.