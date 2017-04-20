Most people who have tried dieting have failed at least once, the key to long-term weigh loss to develop healthy habits in your everyday life. Whether it be a personal or health situation, there are abundant reasons one might find to stop exercising.

Saturday 22 April 2017, 11:00AM

Making realistic short-term targets for exercise is a great first step.

Sometimes it helps to think of it in a different light: it is not a weight- loss regimen, but a healthy lifestyle program. This new activity in your life shouldn’t end in a few months but should become a lifetime habit. Talking about it is easy but actually doing it? It’s not so easy. You’ll need help from outsiders and motivation. So to get you started, here are five practical motivational tips that really work:

1. Make small weekly targets

If you can’t measure it, you can’t achieve it. “Losing weight” is not a specific goal, nor is it measurable. Your weekly goals should be easy to follow.

For example:

• Work out three times a week (you are setting a specific and realistic target here)

• Dining out no more than two times a week

• Drinking no more than two glasses of wine/alcohol during the weekend

• Going to bed at 9pm at least three times a week

• Keep a record of your completed weekly targets and reward yourself with a non-edible prize such as a massage, a dress, or concert ticket.

2. Healthy food grocery shopping

Maintain your motivation to choose healthy and clean foods on your next trip to the grocery store by setting aside one hour for conscious shopping. Make a list and stick to it. Avoid looking at unhealthy food or buy a healthier substitute. You’ll spend less time looking in the fridge or ordering food deliveries. You’ll eat healthier options and create menus with healthy recipes and preparations.

3. Health apps

Fitness and healthy eating apps make our lives easier. They simplify tasks such as setting goals, monitoring achievement, food tracking, fitness training and water intake. Monitoring daily food intake and activities reduces overeating and under training. Apps provide inexpensive ideas for workouts to do anywhere, any time – motivating you along the way. Share the data with your trainer, nutritionist, or wellness advisor to get a snapshot of where you are in your journey to weight loss.

4. Signing up for races

Register for a race or a fundraising bike ride, run or walk! Your goal of finishing the race will help motivate you to exercise, drink lots of water and eat healthier. Phuket has many options such as 3-5km runs (road or trail), sprinting triathlons or duathlons, 20km recreational bike rides (road or mountain), 500m open water swimming and much more. If you fancy nature, a mountain-trekking trip to Phang Nga might be fun. (Make sure you get proper training!)

Once you’ve decided on the race, search for a training coach or training plan. Invite a training partner to the race with you and prepare everything you need to make it to the finish line (shoes, clothes, bike, etc).

5. Calendars and boards

Whether you prefer a wall calendar or motivational board, writing down plans, strategies and punctual goals will train your mind to make lifestyle changes. Include inspirational pictures, quotes, or articles to boost your confidence. Set up reminders and change up to routines once your body exceeds goals.

So no more delays or excuses, if you don’t like starting over again, stop quitting! Take care of your body through exercises or treatments.

– Dr Narinthorn Surasinthon

Narinthorn Surasinthon, MD is the Medical Director of the Thanyapura Integrative Health Centre. For more information and health tips visit: thanyapura.com

Thanyapura’s Health & Wellness Centre offers regular promotions to help guests optimise their weight loss goals. Yoga targets core muscles which lead to weight loss while slimming body treatments blasts cellulite through natural ingredients.