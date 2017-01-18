Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Five E-commerce Business Models Destined to Rule Thailand in 2017

In Conjunction

Wednesday 18 January 2017, 02:24PM

Five E-commerce Business Models Destined to Rule Thailand in 2017

2016 predicted Thailand’s e-commerce boom and it has been forecasted that in 2017, internet users in Thailand will make up 50 percent of the population compared to last year’s 43 percent.

Once plagued by a shaky foundation of uncertain payment settlement systems and a faltering mobile infrastructure, it seems Thailand has overcome that hurdle and in 2016 became Southeast Asia’s fastest growing e-commerce market.

With a retail market that is expected to reach 3.21 billion by 2020 - according to Euromonitor International, Thailand is without a doubt carving its niche within the world of e-commerce.

Fueled further by the launch of 4G services, it seems a path has been paved for numerous online retailers to up their game and offer greater formats of product distribution to an internet-savvy pool of consumers.

Here are five types of e-commerce business models that are currently taking Thailand by storm.

Meal Delivery Sites

With the clean eating craze going strong - particularly in cities - healthy food delivery websites are becoming an increasingly popular business model. Offering healthy alternatives that run from organic to vegan to low-calorie and non-processed foods, the success of these websites can be attributed to the fact that they offer to take away the hassle thought to encompass healthy eating, aka grocery shopping etc. By eliminating these factors, the popularity of meal delivery sites can only grow exponentially.

Online Deal Platforms

C and C Marine

Capitalising on the Thais’ love for a great deals, the humble coupon is back and stronger than ever. With online deal platforms such as Saleduck offering coupons and deals from powerhouse retail websites like Lazada and Expedia, consumers are able to find money-saving deals on everything from electronics to groceries to first-class airline tickets going for up to 80% off. To set themselves apart from competition, deal and couponing platforms often work closely with their partners to release exclusive codes to provide even greater savings to their customer base and the fact that most of these codes can be accessed without a fee is the icing on the cake.

Social Media Shopping

In 2016, PWC’s Total Retail survey noted that 51 percent of online shoppers in Thailand shopped directly through social media platforms such as Facebook and LINE citing interactivity as a strong motivator. Whilst price and convenience play a significant role, the driving force behind social media shopping can be linked to the stream of human connectivity that takes its form in reviews, comments and feedback that comes via social media. 53 percent of social media consumers said that customer reviews are what influences their buying decision. 

C2C Mobile Shopping

Following in the same vein as social media shopping, C2C is also cited as one of the next big things to emerge in Thailand’s e-commerce ecosystem. The person to person interaction is an element that serves as the heartbeat of successful C2C platforms such as Pantipmarket and Tarad.com. Over 50% of online transactions being performed via mobile phone in Thailand, this is expected to further push consumer-to-consumer shopping further into the limelight. 

Digital Content Websites

From mobile gaming to SVOD, Thailand’s digital revolution has certainly altered the ways in which people consume content. With over 10 different paid platforms for Thais to choose from including iflix and Doonee, Thailand’s affinity for mobile internet use plays a role in how we choose to consume content via digital platforms. In the world of gaming alone, major telecom operators in Thailand have announced strategies in acquiring digital content and games in an effort to meet the rise in demand. 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Christy Sweet: I have a Thai registered company and I have had a work permit for over 20 years....(Read More)

Department eyes lift to migrants’ living areas

Soi... the do-nothing Thai authorities will "take aim at areas where the number of foreign workers exceeds 50,000". That pretty well means ...(Read More)

Air pollution: No time to breath easy

You can transform the walls of your home or office into a permanent air purification system, simply by mixing the ionic paint additive by Air-ReNu wit...(Read More)

Immigration chief declares Phuket Airport queues are ‘no more’

Just because Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn pops in and declares that there are no more long waits doesn't mean it is so. He should have popp...(Read More)

Immigration chief declares Phuket Airport queues are ‘no more’

Garbage!!! I waited over 2 hrs to depart Phuket on the 13th Jan. Over 3 months ago they stated the new computers would arrive within 3 months. ...(Read More)

Immigration chief declares Phuket Airport queues are ‘no more’

The computer story is already a few months old and not solved yet,is this such an issue. I know that my customers wait average 1 1/2 to 2 hours to cle...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

I would hate for any of you clowns to be my financial advisor. It's clear you idiots have no idea eg. "Any non-Thai who buys property here is...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Kurt.... A $US50 million fighter jet being flown by a pilot - which according to you - is not sufficiently trained? and on an unauthorised flight?...(Read More)

Tawatchai to get burial as autopsy hearing awaits

Kurt...read the dam article. ... "The first court hearing on the autopsy findings findings is set on Feb 20"...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.