UNITED STATES: A gunman thought to be an Iraq veteran opened fire today (Jan 7 Thai time) at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport, a major tourist hub in Florida, killing five people and injuring eight, as panicked travellers fled for safety.

Saturday 7 January 2017, 08:56AM

Police assist people seeking cover outside of Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on today (Jan 7), 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/AFP

The suspect, who was in possession of a military ID, was in custody and being questioned by the FBI over the shooting that shut down the international airport and gateway to the Caribbean.

The incident occurred in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, as passengers collecting their luggage were interrupted by the alleged gunman, whose papers identify him as Esteban Santiago.

Witness John Schlicher told Fox News that as he picked up his first bag, “I heard the first shot. As I did, the person right next to me fell to the ground... It was very surreal.”

The shooter “was holding a handgun. He was firing into the crowd. Everyone was standing there waiting for the luggage,” he said.

Video showed passengers running for safety.

There was no immediate indication of a motive for the assault, in a country where gun violence is widespread due to the ready availability of firearms.

ABC News said that the gunman had travelled from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale, with a stopover in Minnesota. According to CBS he engaged in an argument on one leg of the trip.

The suspect checked a gun inside his luggage, after declaring the weapon with airport authorities, then used it to take down his victims, CNN reported, citing law enforcement sources.

He was detained without law enforcement firing any shots, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters.

Asked whether terrorism was a possible motive, authorities told reporters at a press conference it was “too early” to tell.

CBS News quoted federal law enforcement as saying that a man by the same description had walked into an FBI office in Anchorage, Alaska two months ago, and said he was being forced to fight for the Islamic State group.

The FBI agents were so concerned that they took him to a mental hospital.

Santiago, a former member of the Puerto Rico and Alaska National Guard, who served in Iraq from April 2010 to February 2011, ended his service in August.

US media reported that he received a general discharge from the Alaska National Guard for unsatisfactory performance.

Santiago was also the subject of a child porn investigation several years ago, but no charges were brought, CBS said.

Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that the gunman “was a lone shooter, and we have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else.”

Hours after the shooting, which occurred shortly before 1:00 pm (1am Thai time), many passengers were still huddled inside the airport awaiting the all-clear.

“The terminals are very full right now, our passengers are sheltered in place, we’ll be working with law enforcement to actually get them released systemically,” Mark Gale, the director of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport said.

Responding to reports that additional shots had been fired on airport property, Sheriff Israel said that “no law enforcement at this time has confirmed there’s been any gunshots other than what was fired at Terminal 2.”

Fort Lauderdale is a major tourist hub and beach resort in the greater Miami area, and a main starting point for travel and cruises to the Caribbean.

“All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information,” the airport tweeted.

Cellphone video footage broadcast by local Fox television affiliate Channel 7 showed one person lying bloodied on the floor, and several others on their knees.

A passenger named as Peter Cruise said he believed that travellers on his plane were among the victims.

“I grabbed the kids and took off running down the ramp. Told the flight attendant to let us off the tarmac, we ran to hide behind some luggage carts.”

Governor Rick Scott rushed to the airport to be briefed on the shooting, telling reporters that those responsible would be “held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

Gov Scott said that he had contacted President-elect Donald Trump, who said that he was “monitoring the terrible situation in Florida.”

“Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!” Trump tweeted.

President Barack Obama has also been briefed on the developing situation.