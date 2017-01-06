Mr Watcharapong Saikaew, Assistant Director of Events at Angsana Laguna Phuket has received his CMP certification after passing the rigorous exam on November 4, 2016, thus making him the first Thai resident to attain the credential.

Wednesday 11 January 2017, 02:00PM

Watcharapong Saikaew, Assistant Director of Events at Angsana Laguna Phuket.

CMP, which stand for Certified Meeting Professional, is a program launched by The Convention Industry Council (CIC) in 1985.

The main goals of the CMP program are to standardise best-practices, enhance the knowledge and performance of meeting professionals, establish credibility for the profession, advance uniform standards of practice and boost the performance of event planners.

The CMP credential is recognised globally as the badge of excellence in the meeting, convention, exhibition and event industry. The CMP exam is developed by planners from around the world and the certification itself is held by professionals from 55 countries.

With more than 14,000 meeting professionals having received CMP Certification, the CMP program has led the way in standardising event industry best-practices throughout the globe.

The qualifications for certification are based on professional experience, education, and a rigorous exam.

To obtain CMP certification you need a minimum of 36 months of full time employment in the meetings industry and to pass an exam consisting of 165 multiple choice questions which cover major topics from Financial Management, Human Resources, Marketing, Event Design, Project Management, Risk Management, Site Management, Stakeholder Management and Strategic Planning.