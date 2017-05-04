PHUKET: Police have yet to determine the cause of a fire that gutted a two-story townhouse in a densely populated part of Phuket Town last night (May 3).

Thursday 4 May 2017, 09:47AM

Firefighters from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket City branch were called to The Harbor village housing development in Soi Sansuk 2 at 6:30pm.

When they arrived, a Kusoldharm rescue team was already at the scene and had managed to stop the fire from spreading by using fire extinguishers.

After dousing the blaze, the firefighters entered the building to confirm no one was trapped inside and to ensure the fire would not spread to adjoining buildings.

The occupants were not at home when the fire broke out, leaving the neighbours to call the fire service when they saw smoke billowing from the building, and rescue teams at the scene confirmed that no people were injured in the blaze.

Fire teams scoured the building for possible sources of the fire and determined it began on the first floor.

Phuket City Police have yet to estimate the cost of the damage caused by the blaze.