Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Fire engulfs tower block in west London

UNITED KINGDOM: A massive fire ripped through a 27-storey apartment block in west London in the early hours of today (June 14), police and fire services said.

accidents, construction, disasters, property,

AFP

Wednesday 14 June 2017, 11:21AM

This handout image received by local resident Giulio Thuburn early today (June 14), shows flames engulfing a 27-storey block of flats in west London. Photo: Giulio Thuburn/AFP
This handout image received by local resident Giulio Thuburn early today (June 14), shows flames engulfing a 27-storey block of flats in west London. Photo: Giulio Thuburn/AFP

Witnesses could hear screaming from the upper floors as the flames rose and one desperate resident could be seen waving a white cloth.

Police said they were evacuating the block and “a number of people are being treated for a range of injuries” including two for smoke inhalation.

The fire brigade said 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the blaze in Grenfell Tower, which has 120 flats.

“The fire is from 2nd to top floor of the 27 storey building,” the fire service said on Twitter.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire,” London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Dan Daly said.

“This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances,” he said.

London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Major incident declared at Grenfell Tower”.

Actor and writer Tim Downie, who lives nearby, said: “It’s horrendous. The whole building is engulfed in flames. It’s gone. It’s just a matter of time before this building collapses.”

Police said in a statement they were called at 1:16am (7:16am Thai time) “to reports of a large fire at a block of flats in the Lancaster West Estate”.

The apartment block was built in 1974.

Local residents had warned a year ago about a potential fire risk caused by rubbish being allowed to accumulate during improvement works.

“This matter is of particular concern as there is only one entry and exit to Grenfell Tower during the improvement works,” read a blog post by the Greenfell Action Group.

“The potential for a fire to break out in the communal area on the walkway does not bear thinking about as residents would be trapped in the building with no way out,” it said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket's killer surf claims Chinese tourist, 17; Americans rescued

simon01,what has a speedboat license to do with the dangerous surf?Or the mentioning of cheap speed boat tours.Same comment for 2 different articles.A...(Read More)

Phuket's killer surf claims Chinese tourist, 17; Americans rescued

I agree with Asterix. Unfortunately the Chinese tourist paid the ultimate price. It's an important reminder to all of us when on holidays not to l...(Read More)

Phuket's killer surf claims Chinese tourist, 17; Americans rescued

What is the meaning of DDPM? Is it a public hearing or only for Officials in the Thai Administration and the Tourism Associations? Please, The Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket's killer surf claims Chinese tourist, 17; Americans rescued

Then he needs to stop the cheap speed boat tour. Make sure all captains have an international skippers license. Then make the maximum ration of 6 cust...(Read More)

Phuket's killer surf claims Chinese tourist, 17; Americans rescued

All tourists get warning by life-guards about the danger to swim in rough sea and everywhere on Phuket beaches you have red flags to inform them not t...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

It amazes me that the police believe someone would spend over 5000 baht with the sole intention to steal an item for 600baht. Keystone cops alright. W...(Read More)

Save our tourists: Tour operators urged to help prevent deadly marine accidents

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports is speaking about Snorkelling Tours or SCUBA Diving Tours? For SCUBA Diving, all reputable dive centers...(Read More)

Save our tourists: Tour operators urged to help prevent deadly marine accidents

Then ban then speed boat tour unless the skipper has an international skippers license. Then make the tour leader a qualified divemaster at least. The...(Read More)

Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

Build an "expressway" facilitating racetrack speeds and watch as serious accident rates soar even higher. I suggest no more roads as t...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

Keystone cops at it again, surely there are more important crimes to waste their time on and if it was a Thai they wouldn't even bother. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.