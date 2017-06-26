PHUKET: Finnair will upgrade its European winter season services from Helsinki to Phuket and Krabi from Airbus A330 to A350 aircraft for its three flights weekly to Phuket and two flights weekly to Krabi from October 9 to late March 2018.

Finnair is ramping up its flights between Helsinki and Phuket and Krabi. Photo: Finnair

From Helsinki to Phuket the flights depart at 7:15pm (Helsinki time) and arrive in Phuket at 10:30am (Phuket time), the following morning. Departures from Helsinki will be on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The flights to Krabi, departing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the period, will also depart Helsinki at 7:15pm (Helsinki time) and arrive at 10:30am (Phuket time) the following mornings.

The flights to both Phuket and Krabi were originally seasonal charters with seats pre-sold to tour operators. In 2015 they were upgraded to schedule services for the European winter timetable months.

Flights schedules for the Phuket and Krabi routes for winter 2017 to 2018 have also been adjusted to offer more efficient connections for passengers flying from the Baltic and Scandinavian countries, Finnair said in its press release.

Elsewhere in Thailand, the airline will add two flights to Bangkok during the upcoming end-of-year season, increasing the number of flights between Helsinki and Bangkok to 16 flights weekly.

The schedule will also be adjusted to offer a late evening flight between both cities, giving additional flexibility for travellers.

Starting this October, Finnair will also add two flights on its Helsinki- Singapore route to offer daily services, while three additional frequencies to Hong Kong will give the airline 10 flights weekly, year-round.

