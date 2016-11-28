Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Fingerprint ID set to be mandatory

BANGKOK: All mobile operators will have to introduce an online fingerprint ID system for new prepaid and postpaid mobile SIM card registration, with a tentative deadline set for next February.

crime, police, technology,

Bangkok Post

Monday 28 November 2016, 09:04AM

Beginning next February, fingerprint verification will be needed for mobile SIM card registration. Photo: Srisamorn Phoosupanusorn
Beginning next February, fingerprint verification will be needed for mobile SIM card registration. Photo: Srisamorn Phoosupanusorn

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), however, compelled all existing mobile users to put their fingerprints in the system on a voluntary basis for their own security benefit.

“We urge all mobile users to participate in the system to ensure greater security of the mobile banking channel and prevent the risk of fraud, which is likely to increase in a cashless society,” said NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith.

Thailand has 103 million mobile subscribers, 14 million of whom use mobile banking services, he said.

Through a fingerprint enrolment process, mobile operators will scan each person’s fingerprints and store the records on the NBTC’s secure database server, said Mr Takorn.

Mobile operators will develop an application that verifies customers’ fingerprints.

Mobile banking is a service provided by banks or other financial institutions as well as mobile operators that allows customers to conduct some financial transactions remotely using any mobile device, with no bank account required.

The popularity of mobile banking activities marks a significant trend taking place in banking.

But fraud and other criminal acts targeting telecommunication networks are also becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Zurich Bread

The NBTC’s telecom committee approved the plan to use a fingerprint registration system in September.

Mr Takorn said the NBTC adopted the fingerprint system which was developed by the Engineering Faculty of Kasetsart University. The school won an auction held by the NBTC this month offering to supply the system for B15 million.

He said the fingerprint system would not create a financial burden on mobile operators because the investment can be deducted as a business expense from the universal service obligation (USO) fee operators pay annually to the NBTC.

Telecom operators have to share 5 per cent of their total revenue with the NBTC. Of the total, 3.5% is paid for the USO fee and the remaining 1.25% goes to the licensing fee.

Mr Takorn insisted that the fingerprint system will complement the existing registration system. The regulator will not force all mobile users to register with the new system.

Banks and mobile operators have increasingly been urged to boost the standards for customer authentication systems in a bid to prevent fraud through mobile banking activities – currently one of the most popular mobile services.

The concern follows several cases of fraud committed through mobile banking apps over the past several months.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Rorii | 05 December 2016 - 16:28:18

Joe12, for once you speak some sense... well done.

If I was a conspiracy theorist I would think this is a way of an out of control, illegal, un-elected government to gain even more control of the people.

The Phuket News

Joe12 | 03 December 2016 - 19:55:05

Other than that provided by law, namely on arrest, fingerprints of potential customers to mobile operators should not be provided. It constitutes a grave intrusion on the customer's right to personal privacy.

This is not a trivial matter. There is no compelling public interest. Any benefit (to the banks and phone companies) must be balanced against the risks identified by personal privacy and thus liberty. Those risks are that the fingerprints will be used in a way that the law does not allow and for purposes other than those for identification purposes.

There are no clear, detailed rules governing minimum safeguards such as duration, storage, usage, access of third parties, procedures for preserving the integrity and confidentiality of data; procedures for its destruction, thus providing sufficient guarantees against the risk of abuse and arbitrariness.

The Phuket News

Rorii | 28 November 2016 - 12:34:33

What's this got to do with mobile banking? Maybe there's  a link, but missing in the story.

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 28 November 2016 - 12:17:58

The concern follows several cases of fraud where people have simply walked into the service providers office with a copy of a customers ID and their phone number and completely taken over their account. Never mind mobile banking, there's no protection of ANY kind.

The Phuket News
Matches 4 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.