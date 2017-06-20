BOXING: Boxer Chatchai Butdee apologised to his bosses yesterday (June 19) after accusing them of mistreating the national team when they trained in Cuba.

Tuesday 20 June 2017, 10:10AM

Chatchai Butdee kisses his daughter at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday (June 19). Photo: via Bangkok Post

Chatchai and other national team fighters returned from Cuba yesterday after attending a training camp in the country.

During the training stint, Chatchai, who is the team captain, posted on his Facebook page that the Thailand Boxing Association (TBA) did not look after the squad properly.

The 2012 Olympian claimed the boxers had to eat rice with fish sauce.

Upon his arrival yesterday, he said he had made a big mistake and learned a valuable lesson.

He offered his apologies to concerned parties including TBA technical chief Somchai Poonsawat, who greeted the team at Suvarnabhumi airport.

“Indeed, the TBA looked after us very well and also paid us allowances,” Chatchai said.

He said that on the day of his post, supplies were running out so there were only a few shreds of chicken in the soup.

The soup was so bland that he had to add a lot of fish sauce and seasoning powder, he said.

“I did not think that this would affect the association’s reputation so severely. I take sole responsibility for this. This is a lesson that I will never forget. From now, I will think carefully before doing anything,” said the 2015 Asian champion.

Somchai said the TBA would not punish Chatchai but that he had told the boxer to be careful when using social media.

The team’s next tournament will be the SEA Games in Malaysia in August.