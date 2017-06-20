Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Fighter sorry for putting boxing association in a soup

BOXING: Boxer Chatchai Butdee apologised to his bosses yesterday (June 19) after accusing them of mistreating the national team when they trained in Cuba.

technology,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 20 June 2017, 10:10AM

Chatchai Butdee kisses his daughter at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday (June 19). Photo: via Bangkok Post
Chatchai Butdee kisses his daughter at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday (June 19). Photo: via Bangkok Post

Chatchai and other national team fighters returned from Cuba yesterday after attending a training camp in the country.

During the training stint, Chatchai, who is the team captain, posted on his Facebook page that the Thailand Boxing Association (TBA) did not look after the squad properly.

The 2012 Olympian claimed the boxers had to eat rice with fish sauce.

Upon his arrival yesterday, he said he had made a big mistake and learned a valuable lesson.

He offered his apologies to concerned parties including TBA technical chief Somchai Poonsawat, who greeted the team at Suvarnabhumi airport.

“Indeed, the TBA looked after us very well and also paid us allowances,” Chatchai said.

BIS

He said that on the day of his post, supplies were running out so there were only a few shreds of chicken in the soup.

The soup was so bland that he had to add a lot of fish sauce and seasoning powder, he said.

“I did not think that this would affect the association’s reputation so severely. I take sole responsibility for this. This is a lesson that I will never forget. From now, I will think carefully before doing anything,” said the 2015 Asian champion.

Somchai said the TBA would not punish Chatchai but that he had told the boxer to be careful when using social media.

The team’s next tournament will be the SEA Games in Malaysia in August.   

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Poll: Should travel insurance be compulsory?

Paulo, There is NO way A Schengen Visa or a UK Visa can be obtained by South Africans and many other Countries without sufficient Medical cover Polici...(Read More)

Three clubs raided in Pattaya

So what they actually proved ? They put own spy in the photo with girls , and the drug tests prove people took drugs , maybe , 2 weeks ago ? and they ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should travel insurance be compulsory?

Pauly44: You are right. The International hospitals on Phuket are doing financially very well. That is good. Their Fincom departments have a regime...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Rorii...no it's you cannot read and understand. If a probe is being instigated into the affair, how on earth can it "...be interpreted" ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should travel insurance be compulsory?

Can't imagine any of the so called "International" hospitals in Phuket are doing too bad considering the fees they charge whooaa!...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Actually Swerv it's a new law mentioned before Songkran, whether it's fully implemented or enforced who knows as it is Thailand after all....(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

swerv, it actually says "always tells officials not to let them [tea money payments] take place at schools" which could be interpreted as le...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Kurt: I think you must be the leading author of " fake news" in Thailand. It is NOT illegal to travel in the back of a pickup. ...(Read More)

Phuket vendors demand market fence be removed

Who is leasing the land? They are- not them, therefore "whom" is incorrect. (I'm available for the sub-editor job.)...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.