Cuban revolutionary icon Fidel Castro died late Friday in Havana, his brother, President Raul Castro, announced on national television.

Saturday 26 November 2016, 12:53PM

Fidel Castro dead at age 90. Photo: The Kremlin

"The commander in chief of the Cuban revolution died at 22:29 hours this evening," the president announced on national television. Fidel Castro was 90.

Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz, commonly known as Fidel Castro, governed Cuba as prime minister from 1959-76 and then as President from 1976 to 2008. He also served as the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba from 1961 until 2011.

Under his administration, Cuba became a one-party communist state; industry and business were nationalised, and state socialist reforms implemented throughout society.