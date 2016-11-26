"The commander in chief of the Cuban revolution died at 22:29 hours this evening," the president announced on national television. Fidel Castro was 90.
Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz, commonly known as Fidel Castro, governed Cuba as prime minister from 1959-76 and then as President from 1976 to 2008. He also served as the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba from 1961 until 2011.
Under his administration, Cuba became a one-party communist state; industry and business were nationalised, and state socialist reforms implemented throughout society.
