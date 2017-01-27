SOFTBALL: On January 14, the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) – a ground more commonly associated with cricket – played host to its first official softball match.

Friday 27 January 2017, 05:26PM

A youngster take a pick for the outfield in the very first softball game at the ACG. Photo: Michael Way

Over the years, cricket has certainly become a popular sport on the island, much of that down to the sheer presence of the ACG, and now, Jared Spindel, one of the men at the forefront of bringing softball to the ACG, is hoping the game is going to follow in the same direction.

The Phuket News recently caught up with Spindel to find out more about softball itself, and his hopes for the future of the sport on the island.

For readers that are familiar with baseball but not softball, softball is a variation of baseball in which the ball is a little bigger and the bases are a little closer together. The name of the ball is a misnomer; it is about as hard as a baseball.

The biggest difference between the two sports is that unlike in baseball, where the pitcher throws overhand and the batter must have a high level of skill to be regularly successful, in slow pitch softball – the version of softball played at the ACG – the pitcher lobs the ball underhanded to the batter, making it easy for even a beginner to hit the ball.

For readers that aren’t familiar with baseball or softball, head on out to the ACG and you’ll be helped to learn the game as you play. You’ll have a good time and chances are you won’t be the only beginner out there.

Spindel is a Canadian national who has been living in Phuket for almost two years. Prior to moving to Phuket, he was a commercial lawyer in both Canada and the USA. He has loved playing baseball and softball ever since watching the movie Major League as a highly impressionable 6-year old, and the opportunity to play regularly is something he missed greatly after moving to Phuket.

“For there to be a decent softball game, there ought to be 18 to 24 players, at least 10 baseball gloves, a bunch of softballs, at least one good bat, bases and a suitable field,” Spindel told The Phuket News.

“I believed that Phuket would have enough people to support regular games, if only everything else were organised. I really wanted to play, so I went out and organised the rest. Now, anyone in Phuket who wants to play softball has a place to play every Saturday, and they don’t need to have any equipment with them,” he added.

Spindel says that just about anyone can play softball. “No age is too high, experience too little or gut too large for one to play softball,” he said.

“So long as one can jog 50 metres every 30 minutes or so without causing cardiac tissue to die, one is in good enough shape to play softball. We have all the equipment one needs to play. Just show up in gym clothes , wear a hat for the sun and, should you have and be extra cautious about the well-being of your testicles, a cup,” he added with a smirk.

When asked why he chose the ACG as the host venue for the sport Spindel said, “There are a limited number of spaces in Phuket suitable for softball. We needed a field that is properly maintained, sufficient in size and available for reservation. The ACG is a beautiful venue that checks off all those boxes, plus there is a bar at the field, which for some is an integral component of slow pitch softball.”

Spindel said that for now he’s just excited to get the chance to play softball every week, but if interest were to grow to the point where he could start a small league, that would be great.

“However, the current setup where 18-24 people show up and we make teams on the spot, just like we’re kids again, makes for a rejuvenating Saturday,” he commented.

As far as Spindel is aware, there are already softball leagues in both Bangkok and Chiang Mai. He said that the Bangkok International Softball League (BISL) is an institution in Bangkok, having operated for over 30 years.

“For any readers based in Bangkok that want to play, I encourage you to check out www.BangkokSoftball.com. The website has individual player statistics. Just amazing – I can’t imagine someone not smiling while looking up their batting average online. I don’t know much about the Chiang Mai league, but it looks like a lot of fun based on the pictures and videos on the Softball Chiang Mai League Facebook page,” he said.

“There is also a popular international softball tournament held in Bangkok every November or thereabout. I played in the 2016 tournament, which featured 15 teams, and was taken aback by the high level of talent and the number of people that had flown in from around the world with the tournament being the centrepiece of their trip.

“The tournament and the BISL are run by Gary “Stewdog” Stewart, who was instrumental in helping us secure quality softball equipment and is owed a debt of gratitude by softball players in Phuket,” Spindel added.

When asked if he had a message for anyone that might be interested in joining in, Spindel said that if people aren’t planning on doing something very fun on Saturday afternoon, then they should change that and go play softball.

“The next game is at noon on Saturday, January 28. Everyone is welcome. Players are encouraged to show up at around 11:30am to warm up and take some batting practice. If you want to play, please RSVP at the Phuket Softball event page: fb.me/events/192675227868276/.

“For updates on future games, please like our Facebook page at fb.me/phuketsoftball,” he said.