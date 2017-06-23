Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Fears for thousands of tower block residents after London inferno

UNITED KINGDOM: Tower blocks housing thousands of people across England are being urgently tested to check if their outer coverings pose a serious fire risk following the Grenfell Tower disaster, with nearly a dozen already testing positive for combustible material.

accidents, construction, crime, disasters, immigration,

AFP

Friday 23 June 2017, 08:58AM

The charred remains of cladding on the outer walls of the burnt out shell of the Grenfell Tower block in London have prompted urgent tests in other towers for possible fire risk. Photo: Niklas Halle’n/AFP
The charred remains of cladding on the outer walls of the burnt out shell of the Grenfell Tower block in London have prompted urgent tests in other towers for possible fire risk. Photo: Niklas Halle’n/AFP

Prime Minister Theresa May said the government had arranged to test cladding on “all relevant tower blocks” following the deadly June 14 inferno.

At least 11 public housing blocks in eight locations including London and Manchester have already been found to be covered in combustible material, local government minister Sajid Javid said yesterday (June 22) in a letter to MPs.

English local authorities estimate that 600 high-rise buildings have cladding, and the race is on to establish which ones are covered in the same material that enclosed Grenfell Tower in west London.

The figure does not include Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have their own powers in housing.

The panels have been widely blamed for the rapid spread of the fire which consumed the 24-storey public housing block, leaving 79 people presumed dead.

The covering may also have produced toxic gases when burning and at least three people injured in the disaster were given an anti-cyanide antidote as a precaution.

Local authorities in London’s Camden neighbourhood said yesterday that they will remove cladding from five tower blocks due to fire concerns, raising questions about the status of the thousands currently living in cladded blocks.

All 213 local authority blocks in Birmingham will be fitted with a sprinkler system regardless of whether the central government will pay, the city council leader John Clancy said.

“Many others living in tall residential buildings will have concerns about their safety after what happened at Grenfell,” May said in a statement to parliament.

“We cannot and will not ask people to live in unsafe homes.”

The full terror awaiting firefighters at Grenfell was laid bare last Thursday (June 15) by footage filmed inside a fire engine as it raced toward the tower.

They could be heard saying in the footage obtained by the BBC: “Jesus Christ, that is not a real block with people in it? How are we going (to) get in that?

“That’s a whole tower block on fire... Oh my God. There’s kids in there. How is that even possible?”

Downing Street declined to specify whether the Grenfell cladding was combustible or not, citing an ongoing investigation.

C and C Marine

More than 100 buildings a day can be tested and May urged landlords to send samples for rapid assessment, and rehouse residents if necessary.

King’s College Hospital in London said that three of its patients from the disaster were given Cyanokit, an antidote to hydrogen cyanide poisoning, as a precaution.

The manufacturer of the cladding, Celotex, stated that the insulation in the covering would have released “toxic gases” if it caught fire.

The National Health Service said 10 patients were still being treated in hospital, five of whom were in a critical condition.

The cladding was installed for beautification and insulation despite warnings from local residents about fire safety as part of a major refurbishment of Grenfell Tower that was completed last year.

The chief executive of the local authority, which owned the tower, quit yesterday after fierce criticism over the council’s response.

The Justice4Grenfell campaign group welcomed his departure, but London Mayor Sadiq Khan insisted that more officials from Kensington and Chelsea council should step down.

He said there was “not a chance in hell” that residents “will have the semblance of confidence in that council until they see a change in leadership”.

Each family whose home was destroyed is receiving a £5,000 (B215,408) payment from the government.

May said 151 homes were destroyed in the fire, which includes the 120 flats in the tower as well as some adjacent residences. She added that their occupants were guaranteed new homes on the same terms, within three weeks and as close to home as possible.

“Nobody is being forced to move somewhere they don't want to go,” she insisted.

May added that survivors would not be subjected to immigration checks. Many of the tower’s residents were newly arrived from places like North Africa, Somalia and Syria.

“All victims, irrespective of their immigration status, will be able to access the services they need,” she said.

Mayor Khan called for an amnesty for any immigrants in the country illegally who survived the blaze.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

Jor12,clearly a case of not reading/understanding an article well.And because of that rumors/lies get spread....(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Jor12, perhaps it is the parents you need to employ, they are the ones who know how to exploit children. It's not the kids who are "enterpris...(Read More)

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

Kurt...where in the article is it stated - as you allege, "The school director said it clearly: His deputy accepted ( was ordered?) the 400,000 o...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

I like the comment made by"concerned"A few words only but it says it all,contrary to someone who makes a doctoral-thesis out of it again....(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Jor12, the probe is into the accusation of taking tea money. The article is very clear, in black and white, but hey, you can have the last say, I can&...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

What great enterprising kids! Excellent. Shows great initiative. They know where the money is and actively go out and get it. In 10 years time I'd...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Kurt, I quote the piece for your edification..."Near my property there are 2 very large signs in Thai." If the signs are in Thai, the logica...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Rorii the article is about not taking bribes. There is a probe to investigate that, in which case there can be no legal loop hole as you wrongly sugge...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Pauly44: That Jor12 is just challenging you to react on his illogical reaction. That is his trick. Write something what has actually nothing to do...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Simon01: To be honest I never been approached by beggers in the streets of Patong. In Patong I only have been approached by doormen of sex clubs, rem...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.