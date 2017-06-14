Tucked away at the southern end of Nanai Rd is the unassuming Fatboys Bar – at first glance it looks just like any of the dozens of bars that dot the narrow streets of Patong.

Only the small sign mentioning “English Food” hints at the top notch pub grub the team at Fatboys turn out for hungry punters looking for a taste of home after their umpteenth pad Thai or green curry.

The customers at Fatboys all seem to know each other and there is plenty of friendly banter across the bar as the place fills up for the weekly highlight of the menu – the Sunday roast.

Roasted meat with vegetables and all the trimmings is the quintessential English meal, and Fatboys’ owner and Yorkshireman Jay takes his Sunday roast seriously.

For the very reasonable price of B250 you can choose from slices of roast beef or lamb, or even a whole roast baby chicken, as the basis for your meal.

Every roast is served with steamed carrots, peas and cauliflower, along with roast potatoes, pigs in blankets, sage stuffing, onion gravy and of course, Yorkshire puddings.

To complete your authentic roast you can choose from a huge range of imported English condiments like hot mustard, HP sauce, mint sauce, horseradish and many more.

Owner Jay and his wife Lak, along with chef “Cookie”, created their menu with a steadfast focus on serving traditional English food... you know, like chicken vindaloo, lamb doner kebab and sweet and sour chicken.

“Everything on the menu is done the English way... if you go to a real Chinese restaurant, it’s just not what you get in England, the same if you go to an Indian restaurant, it’s just not what you get at home,” says Jay.

“I’m also the only person doing the real beer-battered fish and chips with real cod,” he adds.

Other quintessential English dishes on the menu include huge Yorkshire puddings filled with mashed potato and beef in onion gravy, Cornish pasties with mushy peas, mashed potato and gravy, steak and ale pie with mushy peas and gravy, and their all-day English breakfast fry up with sausages, bacon, eggs, beans, tomatoes and toast.

But what’s best of all, especially if your feeling a bit tender after a night out in Patong, they will deliver a hearty Sunday roast, or any of their menu items, direct to your home or hotel whenever you want.

Just visit their Facebook page to view the menu and photos of the dishes then call to place your order.

For more information and photos visit fatboysbarpatong.com and view the Facebook page at facebook.com/Fatboysbarofficial

For delivery orders call: 092 397 1099