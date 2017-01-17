Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

FAT to create ambitious development plan

FOOTBALL: The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) will draw up a long-term development plan with the aim of pushing the country all the way to the World Cup.

football,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 02:33PM

Somyot outlines the FAT’s plans. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Somyot outlines the FAT’s plans. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The FAT yesterday (Jan 16) organised a brainstorming conference attended by football officials, coaches and other concerned parties.

FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang said the country had never had a written football development plan before he took the post last year.

“When I started working [as FAT president], I did not have any guidelines [from the previous FAT administration],” Somyot told the conference.

“I know that I will not be in this position forever. We want to create a concrete plan for my successor. Today is just the beginning. We will next ask knowledgeable people to help us to create a long-term development plan.”

Under the theme ‘Come Together’, the FAT will seek co-operation from all concerned parties including journalists, he said.

“We need a long-term development plan for 10-20 years,” Somyot said.

FAT spokesman Patit Supapong said the proposed plan will cover the 20 years from this year until 2037.

The focus will be on player and coach development with competing on the world stage being among the main targets, he said.

“The FAT aims for the national team to be a top Asian team and capable of qualifying for the World Cup in 10 years,” Patit said.

Cholamark Boat

Thailand have never reached the World Cup and are unlikely to advance to the 2018 finals.

The Thais are bottom of Group B of Asia’s final qualifying round for Russia 2018 with one point from five games.

They will play their remaining five matches against Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Japan, the UAE and Australia this year.

The top two teams of Group A and Group B earn automatic berths for the 2018 World Cup.

The two third-placed sides meet in a play-off with the winners facing a Concacaf team for another spot.

Fifa decided last week to increase the number of teams in the World Cup to 48 from 32 in 2026.

Asia’s allocation is expected to increase to 8.5 places from the current 4.5.

Thai officials hope the expansion will boost the country’s chances of securing a ticket to football’s show-piece tournament.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tawatchai to get burial as autopsy hearing awaits

All departments ( with many laws involved) reached the thai face shaving consensus of 'unconcluded' so far. Striking is that autopsy findin...(Read More)

Department eyes lift to migrants’ living areas

Pity that the slum pilot campaign not includes Phuket island. I know a few Phuket 'migrant' slums were I can sell you tickets for big rat rid...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

He wasn't flying to Hat Yai. The plane came from the north, did two circuits of Chalong and Rawai and then disappeared into the north. It happene...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Swerv: Ok, let me follow your thinking. ( is easy) If the risky very low scary twice flight of fighter planes over our Phuket residential area was au...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Kurt: How long do you think it would take that jet to fly from Hat Yai to Phuket? Minutes man. Even the air force have to submit a flight plan which ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

BenPendejo: No, not a property tycoon, i have 5 properties, one i live in 4 i rent out long term. In defense of the property market any purchase is a ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

swerve: Well there's a surprise - not. One of our resident defenders of all things Thai is in real estate. Any non-Thai who buys property here ...(Read More)

Phuket International Boat Show still breaking records

What make I just feel that the spectators, enjoying fine wine and curated canapés during a cocktail party, just enjoy a boat show time, but not buyin...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.