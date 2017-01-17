FOOTBALL: The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) will draw up a long-term development plan with the aim of pushing the country all the way to the World Cup.

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 02:33PM

Somyot outlines the FAT’s plans. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The FAT yesterday (Jan 16) organised a brainstorming conference attended by football officials, coaches and other concerned parties.

FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang said the country had never had a written football development plan before he took the post last year.

“When I started working [as FAT president], I did not have any guidelines [from the previous FAT administration],” Somyot told the conference.

“I know that I will not be in this position forever. We want to create a concrete plan for my successor. Today is just the beginning. We will next ask knowledgeable people to help us to create a long-term development plan.”

Under the theme ‘Come Together’, the FAT will seek co-operation from all concerned parties including journalists, he said.

“We need a long-term development plan for 10-20 years,” Somyot said.

FAT spokesman Patit Supapong said the proposed plan will cover the 20 years from this year until 2037.

The focus will be on player and coach development with competing on the world stage being among the main targets, he said.

“The FAT aims for the national team to be a top Asian team and capable of qualifying for the World Cup in 10 years,” Patit said.

Thailand have never reached the World Cup and are unlikely to advance to the 2018 finals.

The Thais are bottom of Group B of Asia’s final qualifying round for Russia 2018 with one point from five games.

They will play their remaining five matches against Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Japan, the UAE and Australia this year.

The top two teams of Group A and Group B earn automatic berths for the 2018 World Cup.

The two third-placed sides meet in a play-off with the winners facing a Concacaf team for another spot.

Fifa decided last week to increase the number of teams in the World Cup to 48 from 32 in 2026.

Asia’s allocation is expected to increase to 8.5 places from the current 4.5.

Thai officials hope the expansion will boost the country’s chances of securing a ticket to football’s show-piece tournament.

