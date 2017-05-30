Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
FAT chief expects results from Rajevac’s first games

FOOTBALL: Football Association of Thailand (FAT) President Somyot Poompunmuang yesterday (May 29) expressed optimism that the national team will produce good results in two forthcoming assignments under new coach Milovan Rajevac.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 30 May 2017, 09:25AM

Forward Teerathep Winothai (second from right) is one of 22 players who reported for the first day of the training camp at the Football Association of Thailand head office yesterday (May 29). Photo: via Bangkok Post
Forward Teerathep Winothai (second from right) is one of 22 players who reported for the first day of the training camp at the Football Association of Thailand head office yesterday (May 29). Photo: via Bangkok Post

Only 22 of the 35 players selected by Rajevac reported for the first day of the training camp at the FAT headquarters yesterday. The final 23-member national squad will be announced early next month.

Nine SCG Muang Thong United players are in Japan as they take on Kawasaki Frontale in the AFC Champions League last-16 second leg today and two Chiang Rai United are preparing for their postponed Thai League 1 game against the Kirins on June 2.

Two Pattaya United players, Chaiwat Buran and Peeradon Chumratsamee, reported for training yesterday afternoon, bringing the number up to 24.

The players, including Bangkok United forward Teerathep Winothai, are training for a warm-up match with Uzbekistan on June 6 in Tashkent and a World Cup qualifier against the United Arab Emirates on June 13 at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium.

The venue for the training camp has been changed to Kiarti Thanee Country Club in Samut Prakan.

Previously, the Thai national teams used to train at Kirin Valley in Khao Yai.

Somyot said: “Rajevac’s selections have been well received by the fans and media because every player here has good skills. The FAT did not interfere in the selection process at all.

“I am hoping all the players will learn a great deal from Rajevac and that the team will produce good results against Uzbekistan and the UAE.

“I believe that the most important thing for the players is to develop unity and friendship among themselves.

“The door for more players to join the national team is open so those who missed the selection this time will get their chance in the future.”

Read original story here.

 

 
