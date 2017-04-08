Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Family doubts inmate died of heatstroke as stated

PHUKET: Prison officials in Phuket’s neighbouring province, Phang Nga, reported a man serving a sentence there had died from heatstroke while being punished under the hot sun, not from a severe beating as his family believed, the head of the Corrections Department said yesterday (Apr 7).

Bangkok Post

Saturday 8 April 2017, 08:41AM

The coffin of dead inmate Suriya Suparak at a temple in Ron Phibun district, Nakhon Sri Thammara. Photo: Nujaree Raekrun
The coffin of dead inmate Suriya Suparak at a temple in Ron Phibun district, Nakhon Sri Thammara. Photo: Nujaree Raekrun

Kobkiat Kasiwiwat, the Director-General, said the initial investigation report stated Suriya Suparak had a fight with another inmate at Takua Pa prison in Phang Nga about 4am on April 1.

As punishment for fighting, the 47-year-old was ordered to repeatedly roll over on some sand outside under the sun. The hot sand had burned his skin and the fierce sunlight had further heated his body. The report said he died of heatstroke, Mr Kobkiat said.

The Director-General acknowledged the argument from Mr Suriya’s family that he had a ruptured liver, broken ribs and other indications of a severe physical assault.

It was still too early to conclude the real cause of the death, Mr Kobkiat said. The department would await an official autopsy result and the questioning of eyewitnesses to the fight – how it happened and how long it had lasted. 

On Thursday (Apr 6), the dead man’s brother Weerayut Suparak complained that Mr Suriya had many injuries to his body. An autopsy in Surat Thani province concluded Mr Suriya had three broken ribs, a ruptured liver, swelling of the brain and bruises caused by being hit with a blunt object.

Mr Suriya, a native of Nakhon Sri Thammarat province, was arrested in Krabi for drug abuse. Four years ago he was moved to Takua Pa Prison and was set to be released in another year, his brother said.

The family has postponed the cremation and is waiting for a fair investigation into his death.

