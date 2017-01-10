An activity filled afternoon for the whole family in support of Phuket Has Been Good To Us! Have fun with all the family completing a course featuring physical obstacles and brain teasers. Participants receive medals and goody bags! Everyone can enjoy the fantastic carnival atmosphere with food and drink stalls and music from DJ Tank! Sat. 4th February, 3 pm Royal Phuket Marina Adults 500 THB; Children (5-16) 300 THB;
Family Coloured Obstacle Challenge
Start From: Saturday 4 February 2017, 01:00PM
to Saturday 4 February 2017, 07:00PM