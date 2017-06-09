PHUKET: The chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Relation Department yesterday put out a warning for people to be aware of a fake Facebook account set up in the name of a Phuket Vice Governor and asking for money.

Friday 9 June 2017, 11:34AM

The homepage of the fake account set up in the name of V/Gov Teera Anantaseriwidhya. Photo: PR Dept

Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Relation Department Busaya Jaipiam yesterday (June 8) posted a photo of V/Gov Teera Anantaseriwidhya in a Phuket Public Relations LINE group along with a message stating: “To reporters, there is now a fake Facebook account of the Vice Governor. The Facebook user who set up the account is also alleged to have requested to be friends with several people and tried to convinced them that he/she is V/Gov Teera.”

Ms Busaya said, “The Facebook user even sent messages to a friend asking to borrow B30,000 which would be paid back a day later.

“V/Gov Teera knows about his fake Facebook account already and has ordered his secretary and a lawyer to file a report to police,” she said.

“V/Gov Teera also left a message with government officials and others not to trust this Facebook account,” she added.

On May 15, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong sent a member of his staff to Phuket City Police Station to report a Facebook page which has been used to impersonate the governor himself.

The complaint was filed after a Facebook page was set up on the night of May 9 with the name “Nopparat Nonthong” but using a profile photo of Gov Norraphat. (See story here.)