PHUKET: A restaurant owner yesterday posted a warning on a group Facebook page that there are fake B500 bank notes in circulation on the island after one of her regular customer attempted to pay for his meal using one of the notes.

Monday 12 June 2017, 11:50AM

Images of the fake B500 bank notes posted on Facebook. Photo: Nong A/Facebook

Posting from her personal Facebook page, the restaurant owner, named only as Nong A, placed several images of the fake B500 notes in the ‘Complaints and news of people in Phuket’ group Facebook page along with the warning; “Outbreak of fake 500 baht notes. I have come across this, be careful with the 500 baht note”.

“This note has no watermark. The back is upside down and it is smaller than an original. I went to the bank and they confirmed that it is fake. It is fortunate that the person who gave it to me was willing to swap it back with real money,” she added.

Floowing the post, Nong A told reporters that she opened her rice and curry shop on Luang Phor Rd, in Talad Yai as usual yesterday morning (June 11).

One of her regular customers paid for his B60 meal with a B500 note, and was given B440 change.

“I soon noticed that the note was unusual so I called the customer back to the store. I asked him to give me another note, he refused and said it was the only one he had,” she said.

“We then told the customer that he could come back later in the day to settle his bill and asked him to return the change that he had been given, but this annoyed the customer and he quickly left the shop,” she added.

“Later in the day I sent one of my staff to return the fake note back to the client who owns a shop nearby. He accepted the return of the fake note and returned the B440 change he had been given. But all this happened after he threatened to call the police,” she said.

“People need to be careful and check the notes they are given, especially restaurants, shops, grocery stores, markets stalls and other places that exchange money with haste. This is not worth the damage,” she urged.

‘Nong A’ also added that her customers who regularly sell fish at the 2nd municipality fresh market, or the agricultural market, have also reported being left out of pocket after being passed fake B1,000 notes in exchange for seafood yesterday morning.