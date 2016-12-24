The sleepy beach-side town of Kamala is home to an incredibly high concentration of swanky international resorts.

Tuesday 27 December 2016, 12:00PM

Each has it’s own flagship restaurant and the competition among them is fierce.

My recent visit to Cape Sienna Hotel’s Plum Prime Steakhouse was the perfect way to experience how this intense competition is driving Phuket’s dining scene to new levels.

On it’s website Plum describes itself as “walking a tasty line between steakhouse and fine dining” and after eating there I have to say it’s not only walking that line, it’s dancing a graceful Tango on it.

Executive Chef Francesco Greco – a gregarious Sardinian fascinated with molecular gastronomy – cuts no corners when it comes to sourcing and preparing some of the best steak in the world.

This means there are several cuts of the finest pasture-fed black Angus from Australia and corn-fed USDA prime beef from America to choose from.

But if you want to take your steak to the next level then there is no other choice but the Kobe cuisine pure Australian Wagyu beef.

This 100 per cent grain-fed beef has a high marbling score and is farmed following the traditional Japanese method, making it incredibly tender, to the point you can literally cut it with a fork.

There is also a lamb or chicken option available and every piece of meat can be basted in one Chef Francesco’s six bastings.

The evocatively named basting choices include “Sir James” (clarified butter, Scotch whiskey, honey and shallot) and “Connoisseur” (clarified butter, Dijon mustard, red wine, shallot and fresh sage) and impart a delicious flavour to the meat.

All grill items are also served with a flight of four delicious sauces, plus a knob of Beurre Café De Paris, giving you a range of flavours to flirt with.

All meats at Plum, and most of the seafood, are cooked in a special, imported Spanish brazier, the pride of Chef Francesco’s Kitchen. It’s like a charcoal grill, but inside a fully insulated enclosure and powered by natural, sustainable bamboo charcoal, which gives a delicate aroma with virtually no smoke.

So as you would expect, the steak is to-die-for, but it is the other menu items that round out your meal and make dinner at Plum a truly memorable fine-dining experience. From the complimentary amuse-bouche and bread basket with four types of handmade focaccia, to appetisers like roasted prawn with jalapeño and capsicum mousseline on pecan crumble and orange air, Chef Francesco delights in using his knowledge of molecular cooking to surprise your taste buds.

Unlike some chefs, Francesco is also more than happy to explain his techniques to you. “I have no secrets,” he exclaims, when you ask him to explain the fine details a particular dish.

So those with an interest in modern molecular cooking will find him more than happy to have a table-side chat about any aspect of his menu and its preparation.

The personal attention given to each guest also marks Plum as a intimate and welcoming restaurant, you feel as if Chef Francesco has invited you to his home for dinner, but with the added bonus of spectacular ocean views from Cape Sienna’s high cliff-side perch.