Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

F1 needs fresh start after ‘dictator’ Ecclestone, CEO

FORMULA ONE: Bernie Ecclestone’s four-decade reign as a “dictator” of Formula One had to end if the sport is to get the fresh start it needs, new chairman and chief executive Chase Carey says.

AFP

Friday 27 January 2017, 01:10PM

Bernie Ecclestone, ousted as Formula One chief by its new American owner, transformed grand prix racing into one of the most profitable sports and made himself a billionaire powerbroker. Photo: Andrej Isakovic/AFP
Bernie Ecclestone, ousted as Formula One chief by its new American owner, transformed grand prix racing into one of the most profitable sports and made himself a billionaire powerbroker. Photo: Andrej Isakovic/AFP

Ecclestone’s time as the colourful ringmaster of the Grand Prix circuit was effectively finished on Monday (Jan 23) when US-based Liberty Media completed its takeover of motorsport’s most prestigious brand in a deal valued at about $8 billion.

While the 86-year-old Ecclestone, a former car salesman, was widely credited with transforming Formula One into a multibillion global business, there have been growing complaints in recent years that the sport has failed to modernise under the Englishman’s no-nonsense leadership.

There has also been the view inside and outside the sport – and a concern shared by Carey – that it is wrong for one man to wield as much power as Ecclestone did in Formula One.

Despite side-lining Ecclestone to an advisory role as “chairman emeritus” Carey stressed to the BBC that he had “tremendous respect” for Ecclestone and will value his input.

But he said that F1 “needs to be run differently than for the last four or five years”.

“He has run this sport for his entire adult life and I respect completely that this is a difficult change,” Carey said.

“We have tried to deal with him with the respect he’s due, which is why we offered him the chairman emeritus title.

‘He calls himself a dictator. He has run it as a one-man dictator for a long time. I think the sport needs a fresh perspective.”

The American Carey, a vice-chairman of the 21st Century Fox media conglomerate, has a proven record in expansive sport-media growth and expertise in the value and exploitation of sports rights, notably in the US market, where Formula One has struggled to gain a foothold.

But he stressed the new owners would protect historic races, insisting there would still be a British Grand Prix amid speculation the Silverstone course – which has had several run-ins with Ecclestone over staging fees – would be stripped of the event in 2019.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

“We needed a sport that while respecting what made it great has a sense of energy and innovation,” Carey said.

“In many ways, in a simplistic sense, the sport said ‘no’ too much and we have to start saying ‘yes’ – not gimmick it up but find ways to do new and exciting things to have the sport continue to grow and interest and excite people.”

As part of the new management structure, Carey will have highly respected former Mercedes F1 team boss Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches, once a sales executive with North American sports television channel ESPN, running the sporting and commercial sides of F1 respectively under him.

Alex Kelham, head of the sports business group at London law firm Lewis Silkin, said the Liberty takeover could create a “host of new opportunities” for a sport that has struggled to attract a new generation of fans and failed to fully embrace social and digital media.

Critics also say the races have become too predictable.

“Teams are likely to welcome the change as an opportunity to re-negotiate some of the terms Bernie Ecclestone historically refused to move on,” Kelham said.

“While Bernie made terrific strides in developing interest in the sport in emerging markets, Liberty’s takeover will likely herald a much greater focus on building new audiences in the US – both through traditional media and online channels – which will further enhance the sport as a key target for brands.”

Murray Walker, the commentator long considered the voice of Formula One in Britain, said the sport owed Ecclestone “an immeasurable debt”.

“The most important thing under Bernie’s rule was the safety aspect,” Walker told the BBC.

“Formula One has been absolutely transformed.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Jome, perhaps if people, like kurt, were allowed to, and given the chance, then positive changes could take place, as it seems the Thais seem to have ...(Read More)

Parrotfish poaching Chinese tourist fined B100,000

He could have bought many parrotfish for that money in China.Somnamna....(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Jogi Well said sir, we as farangs are powerless, the Thais would never listen to a "stupid" farang!...(Read More)

Phuket's Chalong Hospital slated to open in 2018

Timothy, that was so funny, if it wasn't so probably tragically true! Though i'm going to guess, being a doctor or in charge of a hospital yo...(Read More)

Belgium Ambassador visits Phuket, MoU on economy, tourism sought

Another interesting one : Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sharing economic and tourism ideas. Understanding of tourism thata the most interestin...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

@ Jome Your comment @ Kurt I got a real problem with that. in my opinion, all a person like him can do is commenting(you call it complaining) and have...(Read More)

‘Good sign’ for official in paintings theft case: source

Maybe they can also not believe that corrupt officials steal billions a year from Thai coffers. Because that's what corruption is = stealing. And ...(Read More)

Belgium Ambassador visits Phuket, MoU on economy, tourism sought

Surprised that as Belgian citizen registred at the belgian embassy in Bkk i have to hear that we get a new Belgian ambassador by the phuket news.Unbel...(Read More)

‘Good sign’ for official in paintings theft case: source

High ranking thai officials could not believe what happened was true. Well, mr Suphat did confess he did steel 3 paintings and is a thief. ( ...he wa...(Read More)

Wat Chalong thieves caught by Phuket locals

Normally they only attack farung. I wonder if the locals will be charged?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.