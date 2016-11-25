Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Expert speakers to debunk digital marketing at BCCT Phuket Business dinner seminar

PHUKET: An expert panel of speakers will be in Phuket early next month to demystify the world of digital marketing at a business dinner seminar organised by the British Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (BCCT).

Friday 25 November 2016, 08:57AM

The experts: Jon Cannon (left), David Barrett (centre), Ian Fenwick (top right) and David Cumming.
The event, part of the BCCT’s renowned Phuket Business Dinner series and organised in collaboration with French, German and Netherlands-Thai Chambers of Commerce, will be held at the Amari Phuket, at the southern end of Patong, on Dec 1.

“Is your social media strategy delivering the dream you had thought? Or, the more you try and the more advice you get, are you becoming more digitally confused?” asks the BCCT.

To answer this critical question for business leaders in Phuket will be three experts in the field of digital marketing.

Dr Ian Fenwick, professor and guru of digital marketing, will speak on “Digital disappointment and the pitfalls of online marketing”.

David Barrett, CEO of Hype Global, will explain his position on “The excitement, energy and great potential of digital marketing”

Jon Cannon, Executive Assistant Manager at the Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach and a board member of the Phuket Hotels Association marketing committee, will speak on “Social media, brings an industry perspective on the opportunities and challenges an operator, the benefits to reap or indeed the issues they may face.”

David Cumming, VP and Area General Manager for Onyx Hospitality Group and a BCCT Board member, will serve as moderator for the event.

After the presentations, attendees will be invited to take part in the essential Question & Answer session.

Attendance at the event costs B890, including inter-buffet and soft drinks. Payment can be made directly at the door.

To register for the event, click here.

This event is sponsored by The Phuket News, MeetInThailand, and Tile-it.

 

 
