Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Exiled from the forests: Paraguay’s Ache people want their old land back

PARAGUAY: Forced from their ancestral forests by the arrival of big agriculture in eastern Paraguay, the Ache people gave up the hunter-gatherer lifestyle that had sustained them for centuries.

animals, culture, land,

AFP

Sunday 1 January 2017, 12:00PM

In a country whose indigenous peoples often live in poverty, the Ache of Paraguay are admired for finding success as farmers, a remarkable transition in a very short time. Photo: Daniel Duarte/AFP
In a country whose indigenous peoples often live in poverty, the Ache of Paraguay are admired for finding success as farmers, a remarkable transition in a very short time. Photo: Daniel Duarte/AFP

Now they have taken up farming themselves – and they want their old land back.

The Ache’s homeland was remade in the 1970s by the mass arrival of industrial farmers from neighbouring Brazil.

A territory of fertile land and abundant rivers, the tropical region provided the lush backdrop for the 1986 Academy Award-winning film “The Mission”.

Drawn by these natural riches, the Brazilian settlers set up huge farms, clearing forests to make way for agriculture.

The changes were devastating for the Ache, who had managed to preserve their way of life despite centuries of clashes with white colonisers from Spain and Portugal.

The animals they once hunted for food became scarce as their habitat was destroyed. That ultimately forced the Ache, who risked dying out completely, to abandon the forest.

They were among the last indigenous people in Paraguay to give up hunting and gathering and adopt a sedentary lifestyle.

Now, what they lack is land – once abundant and free, suddenly scarce and expensive.

Lorenzo Puapirangy, 38, chief of the Ache village of Puerto Barra, says its inhabitants between them have “just 270 hectares to grow soybeans, wheat, corn” – an area smaller than New York’s Central Park.

By contrast, a single family of “Braziguayans,” as the Brazilian settlers’ descendants are known, typically has around 5,000 hectares.

“Paraguay owes a debt to its indigenous peoples. We want our land back,” said Marciano Chevogy, 37, another chief who is helping to organise a growing protest movement.

He plans to lead 1,500 Ache – of the 2,500 that remain – to the capital, Asuncion, to protest for more land.

In a country whose indigenous peoples often live in poverty, the Ache are admired for finding success as farmers – a remarkable transition in a very short time.

Some 50 Ache families live in Puerto Barra, a scattering of wooden houses set amid the rich ochre soil and lush green of their fields.

In addition to cash crops, they run small cattle ranches, fish farms and bee-keeping yards.

The indigenous leaders say they are not asking much – several thousand hectares to expand.

But the region’s politics, economy and culture are dominated by the Braziguayans.

Lemongrass House

Local radio stations broadcast in Brazilian Portuguese. In Santa Rita, a town of 40,000 people founded by Brazilian immigrants, the main road is lined with farm equipment stores catering to Braziguayan clients.

The Ache complain their demands to the government have so far fallen on deaf ears.

“If the situation is not resolved, we will sue in international court,” said Jose Anegy, another community leader in Puerto Barra.

“We demand our territory be respected. We are humble, peaceful workers.”

In a rural region where the state has little presence, the Paraguayan government needs to finally intervene, said Bjarne Fostervold, an American missionary who is married to an Ache woman and has adopted their cause.

“The Ache only learned they were in Paraguay when they came out of the forest,” he said.

“They lost their habitat, an impenetrable forest... What’s at stake here is the survival of a people, with their dignity intact. Their ability to be the architects of their own destiny.”

Perched between modernity and tradition, many Ache are nostalgic for the past.

“In the forest we were free. We lived well. Life was easier. We didn’t have to buy anything,” said Anegy.

The oldest resident of the village, Lorenzo Krachogy, who is about 90, reminisced about life before the forests began disappearing.

“There were lots of animals and fruits in the forest. We lived without clothes, with our bows, arrows and axes,” he said in the Ache language.

Then, things started to change.

“When I was nine years old, my father was killed by white men. They had dogs and rifles. They captured me and sold me,” he said.

Rescued by a missionary – Fostervold’s father, Rolf – he set about finding other displaced Ache and gathering them together in the settlement that would become Puerto Barra.

But life has never been the same, said Victoria Pikigy, an 80-something Ache woman, sitting on a mat of woven palm fronds.

“Back then we were happy,” she recalled.

“Sometimes when I go back to the forest I cry. Because those times are gone, and they’ll never come back.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket tourists split over virgin beaches: Poll

@ Jome, Hahaha, You describe a Singapore scene.! Yes, the scene in S'pore attracts indeed quality tourists, as we all know. As you describe, Phu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Where is the justice for visa run deaths?

Indeed, we live long enough on Phuket to know anything , in a negative way, about KBV visa run company. And as we know, so of course thai authorities...(Read More)

Phuket tourists split over virgin beaches: Poll

Why would Phuket need Virgin Beaches or spend effort or money for the beaches at all???? This would be for the cheapo touris who steal their daily sa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Where is the justice for visa run deaths?

Thais simply have a completely different mindset when it comes to life and responsibility, but tourism officials like to pretend otherwise. Travelers ...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Christy...If you consider it individual choice not to wear helmets, try talking to accident and emergency Doctors. In this modern capitalist socie...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Home-ownership nominees – The naked truth

Kurt..Even the article is a contradiction in terms. At the start it states, "Although common, using a company to own real estate in Thailand is g...(Read More)

Dealers arrested collecting drug packages from Phuket transport company

Kurt...how do you know all this? Are you one of the ones importing? if you were undertaking an illegal enterprise wouldn't you want your activiti...(Read More)

French woman deported for Phuket overstay, banned for five years

SueOriginal, Yes still here, long story involving ponies, and a generous landlord in a motorcycle accident. Yvonne unfortunately the horse is left be...(Read More)

Phuket stays death-free in New Year road-safety campaign

Amazing what they can do when forced to do the job they're paid to do every day!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.