Exclusive Six-course Degustation Dinner by Will Holland

Recent Comments

Phuket corruption probe underway Make sure the 4 wise men in room 103 at Phuket immigration are investigated. Just follow the money trail. ...(Read More)

Phuket corruption probe underway I wonder what the odds are for the investigation to find nothing and for phuket to be declared corruption free? I myself have been asked for cash from...(Read More)

Man shot in head in heart of Phuket Town Kurt: "Quite primitive here". Really, primitive?? your comment is based on what, exactly? The fact that this was a murder? Thailand is a...(Read More)

Asset seizures in rice deals begin As usual, Kurt comments without bothering with the facts. The man has been convicted of a crime for lying about the rice deals. The government may hav...(Read More)

Russian tourist borrows B100k to post bail for feeding fish off Phuket Jor 12 charging a person 100k baht and 12 months jail time for feeding a piece of bread to a fish is ludicrous, if they were actually serious about &q...(Read More)

Russian tourist borrows B100k to post bail for feeding fish off Phuket jogi,if you read the article well,then you know there will be a trial.Do you think all the judges here are also corrupt and after fining the tourist t...(Read More)

Russian tourist borrows B100k to post bail for feeding fish off Phuket Its diificult to reconcile comments here with previous reports of officials wanting to protect the environment. Then there were howls of protests that...(Read More)