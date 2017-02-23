Will Holland opened his highly acclaimed restaurant "Coast" less than 3 years ago right on the shoreline of Pembrokeshire in the South of Wales. Holland gained his Michelin star before the age of 30 in the fine dining La Becasse in Ludlow. Diner can expect modern British cuisine with freshly caught fish, imported seafood and meat and vegetables from locals farmers. 4,750 THB Net. Limited tables only, Advance reservations are recommended.
Exclusive Six-course Degustation Dinner by Will Holland
Start From: Friday 17 March 2017, 08:00PM
to Friday 17 March 2017, 11:00PM