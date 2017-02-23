Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Exclusive Six-course Degustation Dinner by Will Holland

Start From: Friday 17 March 2017, 08:00PM to Friday 17 March 2017, 11:00PM

Exclusive Six-course Degustation Dinner by Will Holland

Will Holland opened his highly acclaimed restaurant "Coast" less than 3 years ago right on the shoreline of Pembrokeshire in the South of Wales. Holland gained his Michelin star before the age of 30 in the fine dining La Becasse in Ludlow. Diner can expect modern British cuisine with freshly caught fish, imported seafood and meat and vegetables from locals farmers. 4,750 THB Net. Limited tables only, Advance reservations are recommended.
Contact details
Person : Reservations
Address : Cosmo Restaurant, The Nai Harn Phuket
Phone : 076 380 200
