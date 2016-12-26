UNITED KINGDOM: British pop singer George Michael, who rose to fame with the band Wham! and sold more than 100 million albums in his career, has died aged 53, his publicist said yesterday (Dec 25).

In a file picture taken on September 9, 2012, British singer George Michael performs on stage during a charity gala. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” his publicist said in a statement.

The Brit began his career back in the 1980s with the successful band Wham! and then became a household name after he left the group to start his solo singing career.

Thames Valley Police said that a South Central Ambulance Service responded to a property in Goring in Oxfordshire earlier today (Dec 26).

Local authorities said that there were no “suspicious circumstances”.

Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, had an award-winning career in the music industry than spanned for nearly forty years. He was also said to have sold more than 100mn albums all throughout his illustrious career.

Michael went through a near-death experience back in 2011 when he suffered from a severe case of pneumonia.

Doctors in Vienna performed a tracheotomy in an effort to keep his airways open while he was unconscious.

At the time, Michaels explained to press in a statement that things were “touch and go” during his recovery.