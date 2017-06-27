Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Ex-PM’s tears get Prawit cold shoulder

BANGKOK: Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has given the cold shoulder to former premier Yingluck Shinawatra’s pleas for justice over charges against her in connection with the rice-pledging scheme.

crime, corruption, politics,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 27 June 2017, 08:48AM

Photos and video showing former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra crying during her 50th birthday celebration last Wednesday (June 21) have gone viral. Photo: Oakpanthongtae/Facebook
Photos and video showing former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra crying during her 50th birthday celebration last Wednesday (June 21) have gone viral. Photo: Oakpanthongtae/Facebook

He said everyone must adhere to the law.

Gen Prawit was speaking yesterday (June 26) after he was asked by a reporter whether the regime would be lenient to Ms Yingluck, who cried while speaking to the media as she made merit at Wat Saket to mark her 50th birthday last Wednesday (June 21).

Asked about Ms Yingluck’s recent activities via Facebook Live as the court hearings in her case are about to come to an end, Gen Prawit said he had no opinion on the matter.

The former prime minister is defending herself in the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions against a charge of dereliction of duty in the loss-ridden scheme. Ms Yingluck was chair of the National Rice Policy Committee when she was in power.

She faces a possible prison term of up to 10 years and being banned from politics if found guilty.

Ms Yingluck is required to pay more than B35 billion in compensation, or roughly 20% of the losses estimated at B178bn determined by a panel set up to investigate the scheme after the Pheu Thai Party-led government was ousted by the coup in 2014.

C and C Marine

Responding to a public poll organised by the National Institute of Development Administration, which suggested most people would support those in the incumbent government setting up a political party, Gen Prawit said he would not do so.

Asked whether Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha plans to form a political party, Gen Prawit said the premier should be asked this question.

As to whether he would persuade Gen Prayut to contest the poll, Gen Prawit said he had never even thought of this possibility.

He said the regime is steering the country forward in line with its road map.

Referring to the seizure of Ms Yingluck’s assets in relation to losses incurred by the rice scheme, Justice Minister Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana said the Finance Ministry must outline how this should be done.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket tourism to national parks generates 40% of all park revenues

Lets hope that a part of the enormous amount of money coming in from tourists ( dual ticketing prices for thai and 10 times more for foreigners) will ...(Read More)

Police position-buying graft probe delayed

Discover Thainess: 'We' are trained and experienced in delaying or derailing things. Do not forget the Watt Dhammajayo 'temple' affai...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski operators warned over beach occupation

Marcher: Impossible to get done what you suggest. When you read the comments here, when you read how authorities play the 'jet ski ball' fro...(Read More)

Street sweeper run over by car, left seriously injured

Rorri...didnt appear he was asking a question. He has presupposed a proposition as to cause and seeking confirmation of his presupposition. He may be ...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski operators warned over beach occupation

The best, perhaps only, solution is to ban jet skis altogether. Give them a deadline to remove them and if not done confiscate them...(Read More)

Police position-buying graft probe delayed

Interested readers might remember Pol Insp. Gen. Panya from the Koh Tao murder investigation of September, 2014- before he was abruptly transferred t...(Read More)

New parking restrictions on Phuket Town’s Thalang Rd

Fritz, ok, but it does work, park on one same, evey day, in other p,aces, and countries....(Read More)

New parking restrictions on Phuket Town’s Thalang Rd

@Roori: Very easy to explain. The odd/even rule is applied in favor of the people with a business in this road. If there are cars parking every day in...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski operators warned over beach occupation

@Nasa12: these rules are broken every day, if any authorities wanted to enforce the laws then they can visit any of the beaches any day to see this, a...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.