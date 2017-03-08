Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Ex-MP of Pheu Thai faces murder charges

UTHAI THANI: Police are gathering evidence to seek court approval for arrest warrants for a former Pheu Thai MP and a local official who are implicated in two separate murder cases in the central province of Utahi Thani.

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 March 2017, 09:15AM

Another team of CSD police also raided a house that belongs to a local politician in Lan San district and confiscated more than 50 guns. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Deputy National Police Chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said the orders for the warrants were made after three men arrested during a raid yesterday (Mar 7) implicated the pair.

A police source said an arrest warrant is being sought for ex-MP Suparp Towsajja in connection with a deadly gun attack that killed three people at a local funeral in February.

The other warrant is being sought for Yaowaporn Rattanamaneepan, a kamnan at tambon Lan Sak.

The move comes after about 200 officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), a special operations unit, and soldiers from the Uthai Thani peacekeeping force launched a crackdown yesterday on gunmen-for-hire and people wielding dark influence, in Uthai Thani.

A total of 22 locations in Lan Sak district were targeted during the raid, which was carried out under Section 44 of the interim constitution following a string of crimes in the province.

The operation was supervised by Lt Gen Thitirat Nonghanpithak, Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau; Maj Gen Suthin Sapphuang, Commander of the CSD; Maj Gen Bancha Panpradap, the Uthai Thani Police Chief, and Col Prasan Saengsirirak, Commander of the Provincial Peacekeeping Force.

Authoritities arrested three suspects at a house in Lan Sak district: Boonying Chanthorn, 60, Thanet Wongnet, 22, and Manas Wangcheen, 40.

An M-16 rifle and a number of bullets were also seized from them.

All were wanted under arrest warrants in connection with a gun attack at a funeral in Lan Sak district in the early hours of Feb 3.

Three people – Chamnien Mahuakhao, Lamduan Pantha and Boonthin Kulthani – were killed, and Dusit Srisuwan, 43, seriously injured during the attack.

According to investigators, an assistant kamnan who was also present at the funeral was in fact the target of the attack, though he narrowly escaped.

Police said the three arrested men admitted to the crime and implicated Mr Suparp in the attack.

The motive for the murder has not been determined, though police says it was was most likely political or financial. They have stepped up their probe.

Among the 22 locations targeted during yesterday’s raids was a maize plantation owned by former Pheu Thai MP Suparp, 67, in Lan Sak district.

The premises cover about five rai, and accommodates three houses.

The search turned up two shotguns, three pistols and a large number of bullets. They were seized for examination.

Another target searched was a buffalo farm in Lan Sak district which belongs to Narongsak Towsajja, 60, Chief of the Namrop Provincial Administrative Organisation.

A rifle, and four guns of different types and a quantity of assorted ammunition were seized for examination.

Another team of CSD police also raided a house that belongs to a local politician in Lan San district and confiscated more than 50 guns.

