Vinyl Cafe is proud to present what will be a night of exceptional Underground House Music. Once again Vinyl Cafe Phuket brings a stella line up to the people of Phuket. Expect an evening of aural excellence to get your mind thinking and your body moving. We welcome back the legend that is Evil Eddie Richards to our humble homestead. Joining Eddie for this very special night will be two stalwarts of the London Underground scene, Vinyl resident Funky MP and Simon Atkinson of Positive Sound System. From 9pm till late. Free Entry. Vinyl Cafe - 23/14 Chao Fa East Road, Muang, Phuket
Evil Eddie Richards at Vinyl Cafe
Start From: Saturday 11 March 2017, 09:00PM
to Saturday 11 March 2017, 12:00AM