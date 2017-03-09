Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Essential apps for ocean-lovers

It really is no secret that our oceans are facing a hefty pollution problem. It is estimated that 6.3 billion kilograms of trash, most of it plastic, is dumped into the world’s oceans every year.

Thursday 9 March 2017, 01:00PM

By Amy Bensema

However, thanks to technology, it is now possible to join a global movement to keep beaches, waterways and the ocean trash-free all with the help of an app you can download on your smartphone.


Clean Swell | For Beachgoers
Available on iOS & Android

Clean Swell is a conservation-themed application developed by the Ocean Conservancy. It is an ocean-friendly app that allows users to head out to their favourite beach and use the app to record each item of trash.

Afterwards, it is possible to share those environmentally friendly efforts with your friends and family.

Use Clean Swell to “start collecting” trash wherever you are in the world. The data collected by the app will automatically upload to Ocean Conservancy’s global ocean trash database.

The cumulative data provide a global snapshot of ocean trash, in turn providing researchers and policymakers with the information and insight needed to brainstorm solutions.

Clean Swell allows users to join thousands of international Coastal Cleanup volunteers working together for a cleaner ocean by picking up millions of kilos of trash on beaches worldwide.

Features within Clean Swell include recording every item of trash collected, sharing cleanup results, track ing distances cleaned, total weight of trash collected and much more. 

Clean Swell is a creative app that allows beachgoers to make a difference any time they walk on the beach. The app is available on iOS & Android.

Once you’ve used Clean Swell to clean up the beach, catch the perfect waves with these following apps, but don’t take your phone into the water!

 

Surfr App | For Travelling Surfers
Available on iOS

The essential app for surfers on the go, Surfr App allows surfers to tap into a wealth of resources before planning the next big surfing adventure.

Unit - 27

Travelling surfers can you use the app to connect with surf communities further afield.

By tapping on the Discover icon within Surfr App, surfers are able to view surf spots, assess current surf conditions, review feedback of said locations and get directions to surfer-friendly hospitality options nearby.

Note to those looking to catch the waves – all of the published surf spots within the app are known locations. None of the spots are a secret, however, the app does feature 8,000+ popular surf destinations worldwide.


goFlow | Live the Active Life
Available on iOS & Android

An app for weather-driven sports such as surfing, kiteboarding, diving, cycling, snowboarding and skiing, goFlow gets its data from users uploading the conditions.

The brainchild of a former pro-surfer turned tech entrepreneur, goFlow connects sports enthusiasts with local experts while features within the app allow users to post and share videos and photos.

The goFlow app lets users explore real time weather conditions, hotspots that are close by, share in fun experiences and connect with people over favourite outdoor activities. Go Outside. Go Active. Go Flow.


iSurfer | Surfing Coach
Available on iOS & Android

iSurfer is more than just a surf coaching app, it is an essential tool for all surfers to use on their mobile devices.

With iSurfer, surfers are able to take their skills to the next level and keep track of their progress with the unique surf log.

Within the app, iSurfer features loads of information and videos for all levels of surfers, from the very beginner to the extremely advanced. Improving your surf skills is so easy with this app.

iSurfer is divided into different sections including an obvious surfing section, equipment and safety sections, as well as a surf log function that allows surfers to keep a diary of progressions, competitions, boards and conditions.

In addition, there is a surfing rules section that also teaches surfing terminology.

 

 
