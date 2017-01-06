Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Esenzi at Iniala Beach House brings the ocean to your table

Opened in late November, Esenzi is a globally-influenced seafood restaurant set in the luxurious grounds of the ultra-exclusive Iniala Beach House.

Advertorial

Sunday 8 January 2017, 02:00PM

At Esenzi, service is silver but with a decidedly bronzed edge, as ever-professional wait staff deliver the most immersive, elite dining experience in Thailand with the aim of bringing all the elements of the ocean right to your table.

The menu features elevated renditions of classic seafood preparations, successfully fusing great food, service and an exceptional scene as it appeals to the tastes of today’s modern diner.

Serving up dishes that are both contemporary and sophisticated, seasonal tasting menus as well as signature a la carte options are available with an emphasis on a streaming, sharable style of dining designed to cater to the varied palates of its international and well-heeled clientele.

Housed in the former space of the prestigious Aziamendi, the newly refurbished restaurant matches its sensory adventure with an alluring and hypnotic design ethos.

The sleek dining room mirrors the restaurant’s approach to food perfectly, featuring some of the edgiest, all engrossing art in the restaurant world alongside sandy-hued timber floors and splashes of aqua and sea green from the ubiquitous wave ceiling.

The brainchild of creative visionary Mark Weingard (Iniala Group) and Executive Chef Tim Butler (EatMe, Bangkok), Esenzi is the first venture outside of Bangkok for Tim, who in recent years has been at the forefront of the emerging culinary scene in the city.

A rising star on the global culinary stage for some time now, getting his start under Daniel Boulud in New York and moving on to open the renowned Providence in Los Angeles, before relocating to Bangkok.

C and C Marine

Whilst helming the kitchen at EatMe restaurant, he gained international recognition by successfully steering the venue into the coveted ‘Asia 50 Best Restaurants’ by San Pellegrino and has continually climbed up the charts year on year where he is currently ranked No. 23.

With an incredible playlist, fused with the live ambience of our guests, Esenzi restaurant is the very best social dining environment to be in and at its core delivers a superior, interactive atmosphere like no other.

Service begins initially with dinner but lunch and Sunday brunch are very much in the pipeline.

Visit EsenziRestaurant.com or “Esenzi” on Facebook. Open 6pm – 11pm. Tel: +66 (0) 76-451-456.

 

This article is featured in Set Sail, the official companion guide for the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) at Royal Phuket Marina from Jan 5-8. For more information about PIMEX visit: www.phuketboatshow.com

The Phuket International Boat Show, better known as PIMEX, is proudly sponsored by The Phuket NewsLive89.5Phuket News TVNovosti PhuketaPuji Dao Xinwen and our brand-new Thai-language newspaper Khao Phuket, bringing you the best selection of news, lifestyle and sports stories in English, Russian and Chinese.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket must do more to stop road accidents, says health consultant

Kurt...try thinking outside out of your small square. Lowering the road toll requires a multifaceted approach. You seem to want Police to fix all of s...(Read More)

22 injured when Trang bound Phuket bus crashes in Krabi

Don't use: Buses Taxi's Tuk Tuks Vans Otherwise you run the risk of being killed or injured....(Read More)

Phuket Floating Market complainants want action

bustermanidogs...just like Americans or Brits... don't they know you should never believe an American or Brit....(Read More)

Hemp growing limited to state agencies until 2021

@ Inepto Cracy: I congratulate you with your curing/recovering. It all can happen to us as well, with less recovery success. Do you like to share i...(Read More)

Phuket to gain 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots to cover beaches

Why are these needed? Surely people who want internet access can do so using their phone at their own cost as it should be. Is the bandwidth restrict...(Read More)

Phuket to gain 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots to cover beaches

@ Jome. You are very right! Of course you smell something very wrong. In our non thai eyes we smell. Not in thai officials eyes. Their noses are cl...(Read More)

Phuket business consortium vows Singapore-style bus network within five years

Ed...gotta love the comments from the Minister of doom and gloom. If the place is that bad why do you live here? If you bothered to read the article t...(Read More)

British woman, 26, found dead in room on Phuket’s Muay Thai street

Another senseless death, a regular happening on Phuket...(Read More)

Phuket must do more to stop road accidents, says health consultant

I read at another news source it was loaded with 4 tonnes of watermelons, Being a approx 1 tonne payload vehicle it was more than slightly overloaded,...(Read More)

Phuket to gain 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots to cover beaches

Just running the numbers.......... B240 mn for 1000 Wifi spot is 240.000 THB for each spot. The Wifi spot I installed at my home is about 7400 T...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.