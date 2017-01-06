Opened in late November, Esenzi is a globally-influenced seafood restaurant set in the luxurious grounds of the ultra-exclusive Iniala Beach House.

Sunday 8 January 2017, 02:00PM

At Esenzi, service is silver but with a decidedly bronzed edge, as ever-professional wait staff deliver the most immersive, elite dining experience in Thailand with the aim of bringing all the elements of the ocean right to your table.

The menu features elevated renditions of classic seafood preparations, successfully fusing great food, service and an exceptional scene as it appeals to the tastes of today’s modern diner.

Serving up dishes that are both contemporary and sophisticated, seasonal tasting menus as well as signature a la carte options are available with an emphasis on a streaming, sharable style of dining designed to cater to the varied palates of its international and well-heeled clientele.

Housed in the former space of the prestigious Aziamendi, the newly refurbished restaurant matches its sensory adventure with an alluring and hypnotic design ethos.

The sleek dining room mirrors the restaurant’s approach to food perfectly, featuring some of the edgiest, all engrossing art in the restaurant world alongside sandy-hued timber floors and splashes of aqua and sea green from the ubiquitous wave ceiling.

The brainchild of creative visionary Mark Weingard (Iniala Group) and Executive Chef Tim Butler (EatMe, Bangkok), Esenzi is the first venture outside of Bangkok for Tim, who in recent years has been at the forefront of the emerging culinary scene in the city.

A rising star on the global culinary stage for some time now, getting his start under Daniel Boulud in New York and moving on to open the renowned Providence in Los Angeles, before relocating to Bangkok.

Whilst helming the kitchen at EatMe restaurant, he gained international recognition by successfully steering the venue into the coveted ‘Asia 50 Best Restaurants’ by San Pellegrino and has continually climbed up the charts year on year where he is currently ranked No. 23.

With an incredible playlist, fused with the live ambience of our guests, Esenzi restaurant is the very best social dining environment to be in and at its core delivers a superior, interactive atmosphere like no other.

Service begins initially with dinner but lunch and Sunday brunch are very much in the pipeline.

Visit EsenziRestaurant.com or “Esenzi” on Facebook. Open 6pm – 11pm. Tel: +66 (0) 76-451-456.

This article is featured in Set Sail, the official companion guide for the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) at Royal Phuket Marina from Jan 5-8. For more information about PIMEX visit: www.phuketboatshow.com

The Phuket International Boat Show, better known as PIMEX, is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News, Live89.5, Phuket News TV, Novosti Phuketa, Puji Dao Xinwen and our brand-new Thai-language newspaper Khao Phuket, bringing you the best selection of news, lifestyle and sports stories in English, Russian and Chinese.