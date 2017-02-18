Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Ericsson claims first to market with launch of 5G

Ericsson has announced it has become first to market with its new 5G platform, comprising combined 5G core, radio and transport portfolios, as well as digital support systems, transformation services and security.

Saturday 18 February 2017, 10:11AM

The 5G portfolio supports federated network slicing for 5G roaming, network slice management, 5G policy and user data, distributed cloud architecture and 5G transformation services.

“With this launch, we introduce our 5G platform to support the beginning of a huge change in network capabilities, allowing our customers to offer more advanced use cases and new business models to their customers. It is an important milestone enabling operators to continue their evolution journey to 5G,” said Arun Bansal, Head of Business Unit Network Products at Ericsson.

SK Telecom and Ericsson separately revealed that they completed the first end-to-end demonstration of a 5G trial system at Ericsson’s lab in Kista, Sweden late last year.

The live demonstration was based on joint development with SK Telecom. It used Ericsson’s Cloud Core, virtual RAN and over-the-air new radio/LTE interworking technologies.

The first live 5G end-to-end demonstration in Thailand using Ericsson’s 5G test bed and 5G ready core delivered 5.7Gbps throughput and 3 milliseconds latency late last month.

In comparison, a team of neuroscientists from MIT has found that the human brain can process entire images that the eye sees for as little as 13 milliseconds.

The three-day showcase held in late January brought the country a step closer to realizing the Digital Thailand vision and is part of Ericsson’s ongoing commitment in Thailand to constantly introduce the latest technology and insights to Thai consumers and enterprise customers, supporting the Thai government’s vision of a Digital Thailand.

“We expect to have broadband connectivity everywhere in Thailand, both big cities and over 75,000 villages nationwide by 2018. Along with the fixed internet deployment, we plan to release more spectrum bandwidth of 380 MHz by 2020, which will add to the existing 420 MHz already allocated to the telecommunications industry,” said Takorn Tantasith, Secretary General of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Thailand.

The multi-Gbps speeds delivered by the technology in the Ericsson 5G test bed can support not only growing mobile broadband and video demand on smartphones and other mobile devices but also provide a viable and cost-effective alternative to residential fiber connections.

As 5G offers greater throughput and lower latency, it will bring more use cases to the Internet of Things (IoT), allowing new applications for consumers like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, autonomous/AI-controlled cars; and industry applications like smart vehicles and transport infrastructure, remote healthcare, robotics and much more.

Nadine Allen, Head of Ericsson Thailand, disclosed that according to Ericsson’s Digital Thailand report, Thai consumers are ahead of, or on par with, global peers when it comes to embracing ICT and they are ready for the Internet of Things.

Other technology innovations presented in the showcase include advancements in Radio Network Evolution, Industrialized Cloud, Connected Industries, and Digital Business Solutions.

– Retail News Asia / Enterprise Innovation

 

 
