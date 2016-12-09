Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Health
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Equilibrium brings equanimity: Finding your mental and physical balance is crucial for inner peace

Hello and welcome, or should I say “HO HO HO and welcome” to December and our last yoga article for this year. I feel like this year has just flown by and when I reflect back and look at the year that was, I think the underlying theme of the year for myself, and a lot of my clients I have talked to and taught this year, is the desire for finding balance in their lives.

Kim White

Saturday 10 December 2016, 02:00PM

I believe that people of the world are starting to take more heed of the notion of “working to live, not living to work”. There is shift starting to take shape in the workforce that recognises the need for balanced work-time and social-time in order to garner the best productivity from employees. For all walks of life – equilibrium brings equanimity.

So, when do we take the time to recognise when we need more balance in our physical bodies? This concept of body balance inspired me this month and I want to share with you a very, very simple balance routine.

It will allow you to see just how balanced you are physically, it will also challenge and stimulate your neuron synapses (the brain-to-body connectors) and start creating a better mind-body connection, as well as building a stronger, more even, physical balance on your feet.

I started teaching this balance set to my pre-natal clients but found that is was just as effective for all of my clients, to help them feel steadier on both feet as well as just one foot. I mean, let’s be honest, the feet are the roots of your body, we need to make sure we are always on a good, strong, steady foundation. We need to plant and nurture our roots!

Benefits of this balance flow include:

• Firming of gluteal muscles.

• Aligning of the outer hip fascia.

• Better muscle stability.

• Strengthens knees and ankles.

• Tones the legs and core.

• Focuses the mind.

• Creates a better mind-body connection.

• Unifies the bodies balance centres – the eyes, ears and feet (that is, your visual perception, vestibular functions and proprioception).

• Teaches better breath management.

• Improves mobility and vitality.

• Enhances nervous system function.

C and C Marine

• When we balance, we align our body’s centre of gravity with the Earth’s gravitational field.

Please follow these steps to work through this very simple yet effective balance flow. Once you lift the balance foot, keep it lifted until the end of the flow.

1. Find some flat even ground to stand on.

2. Plant your right foot on the ground and concentrate on feeling the whole foot, even and solid, like a strong foundation.

3. Extend your arms out to the side with palms facing upward and shoulders rolled down the back.

4. Lift the left heel off the ground by about 15cm and flex the foot – hold for ten seconds.

5. Rotate your shoulders forward and turn your palms upwards in reverse, turn your left leg out to the side and toes are flexed up – hold for 10 seconds.

6. Bring your right arm forward, bending your elbow and bringing your forearm across the face (I call this, the ‘Masked Avenger’ arm pose), take your left leg back straight, toe pointed, left arm is reaching back along with the left leg, look over your left shoulder – hold for 10 seconds.

7. Keep your feet and legs in the same position and the arms will reverse, left elbow forward like a ‘Masked Avenger’ and the right arm extended back, look over the right shoulder – hold for 10 seconds.

8. Step back onto your left foot, kick your right foot forward, toes pointed, about 15cm above the ground, arms stay in the same position as the last stance and look over your right shoulder – hold for 10 seconds.

9. Place both feet to the floor, square the shoulders, rest and repeat on the other foot.

10. Remember, “even in the most unbalanced situations, balance is never that far,” according to BKS Iyengar, one of the foremost yoga teachers in the world.

Happy stretching, 
                      Metta, Kim OXO

 

Kim White is the owner of Sala Samadhi. She offers authentic Hatha yoga instruction for private and group sessions. Contact: www.mindbodyyogasystem.com or 086 276 9174.

The opinions and advice contained in this column are those of the author only. The Phuket News is not responsible for the outcome or results of following any advice in any situation.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.