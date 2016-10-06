An indulgent afternoon high tea at Banyan Tree Phuket is just the thing you need after a hectic week at work. You can chat with friends and sip some of the rarest teas in the world, which are best relished with tiered cake-stand filled with artisan pastries and savoury delights.

Friday 7 October 2016, 09:03AM

Enjoy an exquisite range of teas and fine eats at Banyan Tree Phuket every day from 2-5pm at the Lobby Bar.

If you are seeking a little pampering in the afternoon, you can treat yourself to a cup of ‘The Teamaker’s Private Reserve from Dilmah’ and receive unlimited refills on a selection of speciality coffees and teas, all accompanied by a scrumptious assortment of sweet treats.

Served in the sleek and stylish Lobby Bar with its comfortable warm-toned wood furniture, and sprawling view of the diamond-blue lagoon, the setting is ideal for intimate tête-à-tête or casual conversations as you enjoy your cup of tea with that special someone or a table of close friends.

The highlight of Banyan Tree Phuket’s Afternoon High Tea is “The Teamaker’s Private Reserve from Dilmah”. Widely known as some of the finest and rarest tea in the world, it is hand-picked from some of the most highly regarded tea estates in Sri Lanka.

Just as every person has a unique fingerprint, each selection of tea has its own signature taste, texture, and hue. You can also take the afternoon to appreciate the delicate Ceylon Single Estate Silver Tips or the more pungent Ceylon Souchong.

This enchanting afternoon High Tea arrangement fits perfectly with the world-class quality that guests of Banyan Tree Phuket have come to discover. A set for two is available from B1,900, with the option of adding two glasses of wine from Provence for just B800.