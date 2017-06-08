Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
End of a dry spell for Thailand’s Ratchanok

BADMINTON: Ratchanok Intanon ended her title drought with her second Thailand Open crown at Nimibutr Stadium last Sunday (June 4).

Bangkok Post

Thursday 8 June 2017, 10:09AM

Ratchanok Intanon with the Thailand Open trophy. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Ratchanok Intanon with the Thailand Open trophy. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The 22-year-old top seed again proved her superiority over Busanan Ongbamrungphan, claiming a tough 21-18, 12-21, 21-16 win in an 84-minute final of the US$120,000 (B4 million) Grand Prix Gold tournament.

Ratchanok also beat Busanan to become the first Thai women’s champion at the national open in 2013.

Ratchanok’s last victory came at the 2016 Singapore Open, her third successive Superseries win after the India Open and the Malaysia Open, nearly 14 months ago.

Having failed to defend her three Superseries titles in April, this victory should be a big boost for Ratchanok’s confidence as she now turns her focus to the $1mn (B34mn) Indonesia Open Superseries Premier event next week.

Meanwhile, Busanan, who had to settle for a runner-up spot for the third time, should take heart from her impressive performance that proved the 21-year-old is edging closer to the world's top 10.

Busanan was also beaten in last year’s final by Japan’s Aya Ohari.

Chayanit Chaladchalam and Phataimas Muenwong’s bid to keep the women’s doubles title in Thailand failed at the final hurdle as they lost to Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia.

The fifth-seeded pair, cheered on by a relatively small but vocal group of Indonesian fans at Nimibutr Stadium, won the title match 21-12, 21-12.

Thai shuttlers will now prepare for the Indonesia Open, which will be held in Jakarta between June 12-18.

Ratchanok, seeded eighth in Jakarta, will have a tough opening match against Saina Nehwal. The unseeded Indian lost to Busanan in the semi-finals last Saturday.

Nitchaon Jindapol will face Kim Hye-Min of South Korea, Busanan will meet a qualifier, while Pornpawee Chochuwong will have a tough opener against fourth seed PV Sindhu of India.

Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk will meet Rajiv Ouseph of England in the first round of the men’s singles.

Read original story here.

 

 
