PHUKET: Emirates is offering visa payment privileges to Thai nationals travelling via the airline to Dubai from Phuket and Bangkok.

Saturday 22 July 2017, 09:35AM

Emirates crew members stand beside an A380 superjumbo. The airline wants to spur Thai arrivals to the home base in Dubai.

Thai travellers who book return tickets from Bangkok or Phuket to the Emirates home base in Dubai from now until Aug 14 – on trips until the end of November – are eligible for the free visa worth B3,000, said Emirates Thailand.

It is part of Emirates' campaign to attract Thai tourists, especially during the low season, on top of low fares being offered.

Round-trip tickets on Emirates' Bangkok-Dubai route start from B16,730 in economy class and B48,180 in business class.

Emirates Thailand said Dubai is popular among Thais for its family-friendly attractions and shopping.

With the free-of-charge visa, the airline wants to make it even easier for travellers to explore the United Arab Emirates, rather than just using the country as a transit hub.

Emirates operates flights to over 150 destinations across 84 countries and territories.

The airline hopes that the flight of six hours and 25 minutes from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport and the six-hour flight from Phuket to Dubai will prove convenient enough to attract Thais seeking a short summer break.

Emirates offers 49 nonstop weekly flights from Bangkok to Dubai and two flights daily from Phuket.

Four of Emirates' seven daily flights from Bangkok to Dubai employ the double-decker A380 superjumbo, while other flights use wide-body jets such as the B777-300ER.

