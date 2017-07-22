Thai travellers who book return tickets from Bangkok or Phuket to the Emirates home base in Dubai from now until Aug 14 – on trips until the end of November – are eligible for the free visa worth B3,000, said Emirates Thailand.
It is part of Emirates' campaign to attract Thai tourists, especially during the low season, on top of low fares being offered.
Round-trip tickets on Emirates' Bangkok-Dubai route start from B16,730 in economy class and B48,180 in business class.
Emirates Thailand said Dubai is popular among Thais for its family-friendly attractions and shopping.
With the free-of-charge visa, the airline wants to make it even easier for travellers to explore the United Arab Emirates, rather than just using the country as a transit hub.
Emirates operates flights to over 150 destinations across 84 countries and territories.
The airline hopes that the flight of six hours and 25 minutes from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport and the six-hour flight from Phuket to Dubai will prove convenient enough to attract Thais seeking a short summer break.
Emirates offers 49 nonstop weekly flights from Bangkok to Dubai and two flights daily from Phuket.
Four of Emirates' seven daily flights from Bangkok to Dubai employ the double-decker A380 superjumbo, while other flights use wide-body jets such as the B777-300ER.
Read original story here.
Be the first to comment.