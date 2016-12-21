The Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that electricity will temporarily be stitched off in some parts of Sapam tomorrow (Dec 22) as works are carried out on new high-voltage power cables.

Wednesday 21 December 2016, 11:36AM

The electricity will be cut as new high-voltage power lines are installed. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Deputy Manager of the PEA, Mr Anuwat Thongchid, announced today (Dec 21) that electricity will be cut at Sapam Village on Thepkasatri Rd, Supalai Lagoon Sapam Phuket and the Bangkoo T-junction from 9am to 4pm tomorrow.

Mr Anuwat apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information please call the PEA on 076-319173 or 082-7901634.

Reporting by Nattarika Akekeaw.