Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Electricity pole in Trat road provokes ridicule

TRAT: Hasty construction of a small concrete track in Trat has left an electricity pole standing erect in the middle of the single-lane road.

construction, land,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 1 August 2017, 09:05AM

The original plan would have taken this new road to a Trat village through a pond, so the engineers devised this solution. Photo: Jakkrit Waewklayhong
The original plan would have taken this new road to a Trat village through a pond, so the engineers devised this solution. Photo: Jakkrit Waewklayhong

A Facebook user yesterday (July 31) posted pictures of the road, with an electricity pole seen standing almost in the centre, and a sarcastic message that read, “A road in Trat province. What a smart way to reduce car speeds and reduce accidents.”

The reinforced concrete road is three metres wide and 260m long in Soi Loong Pon, tambon Ao Yai of Trat’s Muang district.

Rangwan Khankhaeng, chief of Ao Yai Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), said the road had followed the blueprint during construction, but it was diverted from its original location to avoid a nearby pond.

“Four people who owned land nearby were concerned about the effect on the road if it was too close to the pond, so they donated their land for construction of the road,” he said, adding his organisation had written to the Trat Provincial Electricity Authority asking it to move the pole.

He said there was urgency in constructing the road because the TAO just received its budget and it wanted the work to be completed while there was no rainfall. If the job had been delayed for too long, the contractor might have refused to start the work as they face fines if they are unable to finish on time.

C and C Marine

Wilai Somchit, a villager, said she was afraid soil erosion around the pond could damage the road.

Trat Provincial Electricity Authority manager Thawatchai Roisri said workers could remove the electricity pole either on Thursday (Aug 3) or Friday (Aug 4), depending on whether the concrete was dry and set.

The cost of removing the pole would be collected from the contractor, he said, adding that normally electricity pole removals are requested and arranged before construction.

The road was constructed with a budget of B500,000 by Tiwa Trat Partnership Limited.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket nightclub faces the music in pre-dawn raid

Hello joh, in response to your question. In patong there is the facility to pay for the right to play loud all night and not get arrested. Corruption ...(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working

The most importend thing is the forewarn system in the Andaman sea is it still floating and working?That's more important than all the not funkion...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from sea after boat sinks in collision near James Bond Island

Yet another speed boat collision, when will tourists wise up and stop using these death machines..The drivers are thoughtless maniacs that know of onl...(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working

Eagle, referring to comment to Pendejo, it's called hyperbole, but hey, just why did you mention 6 and 80, these are random, as any age would have...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

Well, well, well, More Lip service ?? Waiting and see if anyone really does have some balls to deal with this lot eh ??....(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working

What makes these towers go out of order? Can't be usage or worn out since they're rarely used or tested. Is it vandalism? Are parts being s...(Read More)

All About Buddhism: Why Thai Buddhists are so serene and how you can achieve inner calm

Here in America , I moved from the hustle of the old country (NJ) to the Tibet sister area at 3000m, near Boulder, Colorado. I was amazed to find tha...(Read More)

All About Buddhism: Why Thai Buddhists are so serene and how you can achieve inner calm

rorri-2...hahaha...just because you know "a number of Thais, on high blood pressure medication" is sufficient proof for you to discredit the...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.