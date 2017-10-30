B&G B&G has been at the cutting edge of sailing innovation for 60 years. Whether you’re motivated by the thrill of your next race or a passion for cruising, our electronics are designed for you. Our racing heritage gives us an unrivalled platform for developing new technology, which is put through its paces by the world’s best, in the most challenging conditions. You’ll find B&G powering Grand Prix victories and inspiring the adventures of cruising sailors. B & G has been on every winning boat of all the Volvo Ocean races.
Electrical Marine
Monday 30 October 2017, 10:11AM