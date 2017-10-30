LOWRANCE Lowrance has been a leader in marine electronics since it invented the first consumer sonar device in 1957. In the years since, Lowrance has never wavered from its purpose to push the envelope of innovative performance to help anglers find and catch more fish. Whether you fish inland freshwater or coastal saltwater conditions, you want to quickly eliminate unproductive water. That same passion is what drives Lowrance to continue to provide the most innovative electronics.
