Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Eight dead, several missing in Arizona flash-flooding

UNITED STATES: Flash flooding that swept over a swimming hole near Payson, Arizona has left at least eight people dead with several still missing, authorities said today (July 17).

weather, death,

AFP

Monday 17 July 2017, 10:06AM

Map of the US state of Arizona locating a deadly flash flooding Photo: AFP
Map of the US state of Arizona locating a deadly flash flooding Photo: AFP

Sheriff’s office staff responded to an emergency call after the flooding at the Cold Springs Swimming Hole, said J. Adam Shepherd of the Gila county sheriff’s office.

“Eight individuals have been confirmed deceased and search operations continue for remaining missing individuals,” Mr Shepherd said in a statement, without specifying how many people were still unaccounted for.

A flash flood warning was in effect for southeast Arizona until this evening (July 17), according to the National Weather Service.

According to the Arizona Emergency Information Network, flash flooding has claimed at least 40 lives in the state since 1996, more than any other storm-related hazard.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

Constant stopping and starting, against a large vehicle's weight is why brakes fail. I suggest police be posted at all times to clear traffic wh...(Read More)

American tourist in fistfight with Patong tuk-tuk driver over B200 fare

Ok all good that they friends not but the Tuks tuks are know for violence and rip offs. Ok this case the customer did mis understand the pricew and wa...(Read More)

Hamilton cuts championship lead with British victory

yeah..finally an Englishman won again... the only reason for that is otherwise the English would never watch Formula 1 again if only the Germans win, ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

Totally agree that this constant change of governors does nothing to help as they all seem to go back to the same drawing board. A quick and inexpensi...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

@CJ is quite correct, and @Simon01 has the perfect solution. Patong would seem to be the perfect place to stick all the skis and parasales and all tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

As long as they do not accept that this is not the problem of the road,but only the problem of the qualification of the drivers and the service person...(Read More)

Motorbike taxi driver caught on video masturbating in public arrested, fined

Somewhat jealous that his testosterone levels are higher than mine!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

They need to build a tunnel to Patong. This is the only way these accidents will be prevented. Human nature is not going to solve the problem for you....(Read More)

Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

Two of my students were nearly killed on Pattong Hill. Frightens me every trip over it. It really does need an ambulance station....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

As an experienced 'Heavy Vehicle driver' Vehicle maintainence by the companies must be made mandatory as well as proper driver training to che...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.