Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

dusitD2 to launch Phuket Aria by 2020

PHUKET: Leading hospitality company Dusit International has signed a management agreement with Phuket-based property developer Layana Development Co Ltd to operate the dusitD2 Phuket Aria hotel at Surin Beach.

tourism, construction, economics,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 November 2016, 07:43PM

Dusit International Group CEO Suphajee Suthumpun officially signed the management agreement with Layana Development Co Ltd on Friday (Nov 18) at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket.

Situated on 1.75 rai (0.28 hectares), dusitD2 Phuket Aria will comprise about 210 rooms and will operate under Dusit International’s dusitD2 brand.

The project is being designed by Hong Kong and Thailand-based architecture company Original Vision. Room categories will range from studios and one-bedroom units to two-bedroom units and family suites. Ideal for long-stay guests, all rooms will feature a pantry equipped for simple cooking.

In line with dusitD2 branding, the eight-storey hotel is slated to open in 2020 and will have a modern and sleek design with beige tones accented by vibrant artworks and warm colours. A rooftop infinity pool and terrace will offer views of the Andaman Sea, while an adjoining all-day-dining restaurant will serve international and Thai favourites in a lively rooftop setting. Rooms will be set around a leafy courtyard garden, adding to the hotel’s exotic appeal.

The project is located just 15 minutes’ drive from Dusit International’s five-star Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket hotel, which recently celebrated its 29th anniversary.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for the new project, held on November 18 at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Dusit International’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Suphajee Suthumpun, said the company was delighted to be partnering with Layana Development Co Ltd for the project.

“Surin Beach is a wonderful destination and the hip, young, design-conscious crowd it attracts is the ideal market for our distinctively modern hotel brand,” she said.

United Services Phuket

“We look forward to working with Layana Development to create a hotel experience that not only delights in terms of contemporary design and gracious service, but which also meets the needs of today’s hyper-connected travellers.”

Ms Edamel Chua Boon Chin, co-owner of Layana Development Co Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with a hospitality company as experienced as Dusit International. My business partner, Michael, and I are both involved in family businesses, so we both understand the culture of cultivating long-term relationships with our staff, partners and customers, and through our conversations with Dusit it was clear the company believes in long term benefits for its chosen partners.

“We are confident that, with Dusit’s expertise, the dusitD2 brand in Surin Beach will be a huge success and will also pave the way for more exciting developments to come.”

Dusit International currently operates five hotels under the dusitD2 brand across Thailand, China, Kenya and USA. A further 13 dusitD2 properties are in the pipeline and are scheduled to open in Bhutan, Mongolia, Myanmar, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, and the UAE. Other brands in Dusit International’s distinctive international portfolio include Dusit Thani, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana.

Dusit International was founded in 1948 by Honorary Chairperson Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, whose first hotel was the Princess on Bangkok’s New Road. Today the company is a leader in hotel management and education and comprises a unique international portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts operating under four brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana.

The company also operates Dusit Residences and the signature Devarana Spa, and has a fast-growing Education Division. The latter, established in 1993, comprises Dusit Thani College, which offers vocational and postgraduate hospitality degrees at campuses in Bangkok and Pattaya; Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School; and the recently opened Dusit Thani Hotel School, which is Thailand's first hospitality school based on the Asean Common Competency Standards for Tourism Professionals.

In 2018 Dusit will open the pioneering Dusit Hospitality Management College, a unique fully integrated hospitality school and hotel in Manila, Philippines.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.