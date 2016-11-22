PHUKET: Leading hospitality company Dusit International has signed a management agreement with Phuket-based property developer Layana Development Co Ltd to operate the dusitD2 Phuket Aria hotel at Surin Beach.

Dusit International Group CEO Suphajee Suthumpun officially signed the management agreement with Layana Development Co Ltd on Friday (Nov 18) at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket.

Situated on 1.75 rai (0.28 hectares), dusitD2 Phuket Aria will comprise about 210 rooms and will operate under Dusit International’s dusitD2 brand.

The project is being designed by Hong Kong and Thailand-based architecture company Original Vision. Room categories will range from studios and one-bedroom units to two-bedroom units and family suites. Ideal for long-stay guests, all rooms will feature a pantry equipped for simple cooking.

In line with dusitD2 branding, the eight-storey hotel is slated to open in 2020 and will have a modern and sleek design with beige tones accented by vibrant artworks and warm colours. A rooftop infinity pool and terrace will offer views of the Andaman Sea, while an adjoining all-day-dining restaurant will serve international and Thai favourites in a lively rooftop setting. Rooms will be set around a leafy courtyard garden, adding to the hotel’s exotic appeal.

The project is located just 15 minutes’ drive from Dusit International’s five-star Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket hotel, which recently celebrated its 29th anniversary.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for the new project, held on November 18 at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Dusit International’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Suphajee Suthumpun, said the company was delighted to be partnering with Layana Development Co Ltd for the project.

“Surin Beach is a wonderful destination and the hip, young, design-conscious crowd it attracts is the ideal market for our distinctively modern hotel brand,” she said.

“We look forward to working with Layana Development to create a hotel experience that not only delights in terms of contemporary design and gracious service, but which also meets the needs of today’s hyper-connected travellers.”

Ms Edamel Chua Boon Chin, co-owner of Layana Development Co Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with a hospitality company as experienced as Dusit International. My business partner, Michael, and I are both involved in family businesses, so we both understand the culture of cultivating long-term relationships with our staff, partners and customers, and through our conversations with Dusit it was clear the company believes in long term benefits for its chosen partners.

“We are confident that, with Dusit’s expertise, the dusitD2 brand in Surin Beach will be a huge success and will also pave the way for more exciting developments to come.”

Dusit International currently operates five hotels under the dusitD2 brand across Thailand, China, Kenya and USA. A further 13 dusitD2 properties are in the pipeline and are scheduled to open in Bhutan, Mongolia, Myanmar, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, and the UAE. Other brands in Dusit International’s distinctive international portfolio include Dusit Thani, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana.

Dusit International was founded in 1948 by Honorary Chairperson Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, whose first hotel was the Princess on Bangkok’s New Road. Today the company is a leader in hotel management and education and comprises a unique international portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts operating under four brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana.

The company also operates Dusit Residences and the signature Devarana Spa, and has a fast-growing Education Division. The latter, established in 1993, comprises Dusit Thani College, which offers vocational and postgraduate hospitality degrees at campuses in Bangkok and Pattaya; Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School; and the recently opened Dusit Thani Hotel School, which is Thailand's first hospitality school based on the Asean Common Competency Standards for Tourism Professionals.

In 2018 Dusit will open the pioneering Dusit Hospitality Management College, a unique fully integrated hospitality school and hotel in Manila, Philippines.