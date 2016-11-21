BANGKOK: Hotels operated by leading hospitality company Dusit International came out top in five categories at this year’s World Luxury Hotel Awards 2016 held in Doha, Qatar, on Oct 29.

Monday 21 November 2016, 12:06PM

As voted for by the public, dusitD2 nairobi was named, for the second year running, Kenya’s top Luxury Business Hotel; Dusit Thani Hua Hin won the award for best Luxury Diplomatic Hotel in Thailand; and Dusit Thani Guam Resort topped three prestigious categories, namely Luxury Golf Resort, Luxury City Hotel, and Luxury Hotel.

In Phuket, Dusit operates the Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket in Cherng Talay.

Organised annually, the World Luxury Hotel Awards is a renowned global organisation that provides recognition to luxury hotels for their world-class facilities and excellent services. Awards are presented to luxury hotels in over 50 different categories on a country, regional and global basis. Public vote selects all winners, reflecting genuine recognition for the hard work and dedication of hotel staff and hotel standards.

Located in in Guam’s Tumon Bay, Dusit Thani Guam Resort is an island retreat comprising 421 well-appointed rooms, suites and villas overlooking tropical gardens, a pristine beach and crystal clear waters; dusitD2 Nairobi is a vibrant city hotel where style, entertainment and art converge in a convenient location a short drive from the city’s central business district; and Dusit Thani Hua Hin offers state-of-the-art meeting and banqueting facilities, an Olympic-size swimming pool, award-winning restaurants, and more luxury amenities in a secluded setting by the beach in Thailand’s famed seaside resort town.

Speaking about the awards, Dusit International’s Chief Operating Officer, Lim Boon Kwee, said, “To win five awards for three of our properties, as voted for by the public, really highlights the quality and diversity of our hospitality offerings. From our city-based hotels to our beachside and island resorts, we take great pride in our signature gracious service and are always delighted when this is recognised by renowned programmes such as the World Luxury Hotel Awards. As our portfolio of hotels and resorts continues to expand around the globe, with properties opening across each of our four distinguished brands, including Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, and Dusit Devarana, we are confident there will be many more awards to come.”

All three of Dusit’s award-winning hotels will now be listed in the World Luxury Hotel Awards Ultimate Hotel Guide, an annual publication used as a referral for travel agents, tour operators and hotel guests as a guideline to research, explore and book luxury accommodations.

Just some of the other accolades Dusit International’s properties have received this year include:

• Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers' Choice Awards 2016 – Favourite Resort for Families, awarded to Dusit Thani Maldives.

• Laureate of International Award for Global Business Brand 2016, organized by the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Thai Ministry of Industry, and awarded to Dusit Thani Pattaya.

• The 2016 China Hotel Golden Horse Awards for The Best Hot Springs Resort and The Best Boutique Resort, both awarded to Dusit Devarana Hot Springs & Spa, Conghua, Guangzhou.

• A Gold medal in the luxury hotel and resort category of the prestigious Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, awarded to Dusit Thani Maldives

• And a Certificate of Excellence from Hotels.com, presented to Dusit Thani Bangkok for consistently high reviews.